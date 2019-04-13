Amerks to Face Toronto Marlies in First Round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans will face the defending Calder Cup champion Toronto Marlies in the first-round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. The Amerks begin the postseason on home ice for Games 1, presented by Nissan, and 2 of the best-of-five opening round series on Friday, April 19 and Sunday, April 21 at The Blue Cross Arena. Rochester will also host a decisive Game 5, if necessary, on Sunday, April 28.

The Amerks clinched second place in the American Hockey League's North Division with a 4-3 loss to the Syracuse Crunch earlier tonight. The opening round series will mark the third meeting in the postseason between the two teams since 2012.

Rochester secured its second straight playoff berth with a 6-4 win over the Binghamton Devils on March 30 and clinched home ice for the first-round following its 2-1 victory at Cleveland on April 8.

Below is the full first-round schedule for the best-of-five North Division Semifinals between the second-place Amerks and third-place Marlies. The first 3,000 fans in attendance for Game 1 will receive a custom Amerks hard hat, courtesy of Nissan.

Game 1 | Friday, April 19 - Toronto at Rochester | 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena

Game 2 | Sunday, April 21 - Toronto at Rochester | 3:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena

Game 3 | Wednesday, April 24 - Rochester at Toronto | 7:00 p.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum

*Game 4 | Friday, April 26 - Rochester at Toronto | 7:00 p.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum

*Game 5 | Sunday, April 28 - Toronto at Rochester | 5:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena

*if necessary

Tickets for all first-round home games are on sale now. Individual game tickets for Round One of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs start as low as just $14 and range in price up to $28 depending on seat location. All tickets purchased on the day of the game will increase by $2.

Fans also have the opportunity to purchase all potential home playoff games with a Playoff Pack, which are currently on sale. Convenient payment options are available and guarantee your seating at the lowest rates for all home playoff games at The Blue Cross Arena. Additionally, new and current Amerks Season Ticket Members will be able to purchase additional single-game tickets for all first-round home playoff games for as little as $12.

Amerks Calder Cup Playoff tickets are available for purchase either in person at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com or by calling 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

