Amerks to Face Toronto Marlies in First Round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs
April 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans will face the defending Calder Cup champion Toronto Marlies in the first-round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. The Amerks begin the postseason on home ice for Games 1, presented by Nissan, and 2 of the best-of-five opening round series on Friday, April 19 and Sunday, April 21 at The Blue Cross Arena. Rochester will also host a decisive Game 5, if necessary, on Sunday, April 28.
The Amerks clinched second place in the American Hockey League's North Division with a 4-3 loss to the Syracuse Crunch earlier tonight. The opening round series will mark the third meeting in the postseason between the two teams since 2012.
Rochester secured its second straight playoff berth with a 6-4 win over the Binghamton Devils on March 30 and clinched home ice for the first-round following its 2-1 victory at Cleveland on April 8.
Below is the full first-round schedule for the best-of-five North Division Semifinals between the second-place Amerks and third-place Marlies. The first 3,000 fans in attendance for Game 1 will receive a custom Amerks hard hat, courtesy of Nissan.
Game 1 | Friday, April 19 - Toronto at Rochester | 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena
Game 2 | Sunday, April 21 - Toronto at Rochester | 3:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena
Game 3 | Wednesday, April 24 - Rochester at Toronto | 7:00 p.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum
*Game 4 | Friday, April 26 - Rochester at Toronto | 7:00 p.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum
*Game 5 | Sunday, April 28 - Toronto at Rochester | 5:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena
*if necessary
Tickets for all first-round home games are on sale now. Individual game tickets for Round One of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs start as low as just $14 and range in price up to $28 depending on seat location. All tickets purchased on the day of the game will increase by $2.
Fans also have the opportunity to purchase all potential home playoff games with a Playoff Pack, which are currently on sale. Convenient payment options are available and guarantee your seating at the lowest rates for all home playoff games at The Blue Cross Arena. Additionally, new and current Amerks Season Ticket Members will be able to purchase additional single-game tickets for all first-round home playoff games for as little as $12.
Amerks Calder Cup Playoff tickets are available for purchase either in person at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com or by calling 1-855-GO-AMERKS.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2019
- Bears Topple Comets, 4-1 - Hershey Bears
- Amerks to Face Toronto Marlies in First Round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs - Rochester Americans
- Devils Fall to Rocket in Front of Sellout Crowd, 4-3 - Binghamton Devils
- Greco Becomes First 30-Goal Scorer in T-Birds History in Sold out Finale - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Announce First Round Schedule - Providence Bruins
- Checkers to Face Providence Bruins in First Round of Playoffs - Charlotte Checkers
- Frederic's Hat Trick Helps P-Bruins Clinch Playoff Spot - Providence Bruins
- Comets Drop Road Finale in Hershey - Utica Comets
- Sens Keep Playoff Dream Alive with Overtime Win in Toronto - Belleville Senators
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Game #68 Preview: Tucson vs. San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Battle of Ontario Returns to Toronto - Toronto Marlies
- San Diego Gulls Playoff Tickets on Sale Sunday, April 14 - San Diego Gulls
- Senators Playoff Destiny in Their Own Hands - Belleville Senators
- Bears Recall Defenseman Joey Leach from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Condors Host Fan Appreciation Night with Thousands of Prizes Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Comets at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Marlies, April 13 - Belleville Senators
- Garland's Last-Second Winner Jolts Roadrunners Back into a Playoff Spot - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Finish Home Slate with a Loss - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Fall in OT but Clinch Berth - San Diego Gulls
- San Diego Gulls Clinch Berth in 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs - San Diego Gulls
- Parsons Powers Stockton Past Ontario - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Amerks to Face Toronto Marlies in First Round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs
- Amerks Fall in Overtime in Regular Season Home Finale
- Amerks Sign Luukkonen to Amateur Tryout
- Amerks Defenseman Zach Redmond Named to 2018-19 AHL First All-Star Team
- Amerks Agree to Terms with Justin Baudry on One-Year AHL Contract for 2019-20 Season