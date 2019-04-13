Colorado Eagles Clinch Playoff Spot, First Round Schedule Announced

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles will face the Bakersfield Condors in the first round of the 2019 AHL Calder Cup Playoffs after clinching a postseason berth on Saturday. The Eagles will host Games 1 and 2 in the best-of-5 first round series. The schedule for Round 1 is as follows (All time Mountain):

Game 1 - Bakersfield at Colorado - Friday, April 19 at 7:05pm (Round 1 Game A)

Game 2 - Bakersfield at Colorado - Saturday, April 20 at 7:05pm (Round 1 Game B)

Game 3 - Colorado at Bakersfield - Tuesday, April 23 at 8:00pm

Game 4* - Colorado at Bakersfield - Saturday, April 27 at 8:00pm

Game 5* - Colorado at Bakersfield - Sunday, April 28 at 6:00pm

*if necessary

Tickets for Round One go on sale to the general public at 10am on Monday, April 15th and start at just $20. You can purchase your tickets to the most exciting part of the season by visiting the Budweiser Events Center box office, calling the Eagles ticket staff at 970-686-SHOT (7468) or clicking ColoradoEagles.com.

