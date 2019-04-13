Comets Drop Road Finale in Hershey

Hershey, PA - Kole Lind scored his second goal in as many nights, but the Utica Comets couldn't overcome the Hershey Bears during a 4-1 loss on Saturday at Giant Center.

The first period provided chances for both teams, but the Bears were the only ones to strike in the opening 20 minutes. Chasing a puck down in the Comets zone, Nathan Walker swung it to the side of the goal, and it ramped off the stick of Utica goalie Ty Reichenbach and into the net.

The Comets needed little time in the second to draw even, as Kole Lind earned his second goal in two games. Lind waited patiently at the left circle before firing the puck into an open window past Vitek Vanecek. Less than two minutes later, the Bears re-upped their one-goal lead on a power play strike from Jayson Megna.

Just past the midway point if the third, the Hershey transition game allowed them to take a 3-1 lead. Moving up the ice with speed, a chance from Chris McCarthy was denied, but the follow up from Shane Gersich wasn't, as he scored his eighth of the year.

The game was put out of reach in the closing seconds, as Lucas Johansen steered the puck into the empty net after the Comets pulled Reichenbach for the extra attacker.

The Comets wrap up the 2018-19 campaign against the Syracuse Crunch. Puck drop at the Adirondack Bank Center is at 5 p.m. Fans are encouraged to use the ticket exchange site, StubHub!. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL TV.

