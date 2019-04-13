Gulls Fall in OT but Clinch Berth

April 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





San Diego fell 4-3 in overtime to the Tucson Roadrunners despite overcoming three one-goal deficits tonight at Tucson Convention Center Arena. The Gulls clinched a berth in the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs prior to the conclusion of tonight's contest following Colorado's 3-1 loss to San Jose.

With the point, San Diego extended its road standings point streak to six games (4-0-2-0) in addition to points in 21 of their last 25 road contests (15-4-4-2).

Ben Street extended his point streak to four games (3-4=7, +5) with his eighth goal and 15th assist for his third multi-point game during the streak. Street has also collected five goals and eight points his last seven games (5-3=8).

Corey Tropp recorded two assists (0-2=2) while also pushing his point streak to four games (2-4=6, +6).

Sam Steel set a Gulls rookie record with his 19th goal to surpass the previous record (18) set by Giovanni Fiore in 2017-18. Steel has collected six points his last five AHL games (2-4=6) in addition to 7-5=12 points his last 12 contests.

Andy Welinski earned his third point in four games (1-2=3) with the primary assist, and Kalle Kossila recorded his 34th point with an assist on the Steel goal

Sam Carrick became the first Gull to reach 60 points after netting his team-leading 31st goal of the season. Carrick has scored 60 points (31-29=60) in 60 games this season. The Markham, Ontario native ranks fifth among AHL leaders in goals and leads San Diego in scoring and goals, while ranking second in assists. He has points in five of his last six games (4-4=8), in addition to 9-9=18 points his last 18 games and 31 points (14-17=31) his last 33 contests overall.

Kevin Boyle stopped 28 shots in regulation and overtime. Boyle has earned a 9-1-2 record with a 2.65 GAA and .922 SV% his last 13 road games

Boyle also earned an assist on Street's first-period goal to mark his second career assist (also Mar. 23 vs. Ontario) and become the second Gulls goaltender to record two assists in a season since Matt Hackett recorded two in 2015-16.

The Gulls will conclude their 2018-19 regular-season schedule against the Roadrunners tomorrow at Tucson Convention Center Arena (7:05 p.m. PT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Ben Street

On the game

We were trailing, caught back up, trailing, caught back up. It just shows the resiliency of the group we have. We give up one early, which is exactly what we didn't want to do, and we were able to battle back. We got into a little bit of penalty trouble at times. The boys never quit which is good to see. There was some adversity with different things that were out of our control during the game but the guys regrouped pretty good. It was unfortunate the way it ended, but it was good for us to get the point.

On growing into the game

You can blame a little bit of it on (penalties) and I think we just got into a bit of a groove as things went further into the game. We're pretty good when we're simple and predictable. Things go awry when we're trying to make too much out of nothing. I think we did a pretty good job simplifying late in the game. It's probably why we felt more in control.

On clinching a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs

It feels good. Obviously we're still playing for position, so tomorrow's going to count for a lot. It's a little bit of a relief. Now the work really gets to start and we get to play in the second season which is a lot more fun.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On the battling back from three deficits

I think our team's been through so much adversity this year on a number of fronts. They were all in. They were never out of the fight. I was proud of how they kept coming back.

On growing into the game

We got to the net. Our forwards are one of two things: quick or very strong. I thought we did a great job of getting to the net. I thought our D really simplified our transition game. It's just too bad we didn't get to that shootout.

On clinching a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs

It feels good. It's great to be in the playoffs but I'm not happy with what went on here tonight with the clock not being started, the referee not blowing his whistle when he knew (the clock) was not going, then obviously not going back to even have some kind of review. It's one thing for us, but if I'm the Colorado Eagles I'm very upset tonight.

