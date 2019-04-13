Moose Loss Costs Playoff Shot
April 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (38-30-5-2) saw their late-season push for the playoffs come to an end with a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Wolves (44-21-6-4) at Allstate Arena on Saturday evening. The goaltenders were busy in the opening frame with Mikhail Berdin making 12 saves and Oscar Dansk turning away 14 Moose shots. The Wolves scored the lone goal of the frame, and it came from a familiar face. Former Moose forward Tye McGinn accepted a pass from T.J. Tynan and snapped the puck five-hole for the opening goal with 3:17 left in the first.
The Moose controlled the play in the second period, outshooting the Wolves by a 13-2 count in the frame. Unfortunately for the visitors, one of Chicago's two shots found the back of the net. Winnipegger Cody Glass set up Nic Hague who ripped a shot from the point past Berdin. With their playoff hopes on the line, the Moose went to the third period trailing 2-0.
Glass factored into the outcome again early in the third, putting away a rebound 2:15 into the frame to give Chicago a 3-0 lead. With time running out, the Moose caught a break with two Wolves penalties called on the same play, including a double-minor. The two-man advantage was immediately cut down to four-on-three by a Moose penalty eight seconds into the advantage. The extra space on the ice gave Mason Appleton room to find a seam and set up Cameron Schilling for a one-timer to get the Moose on the board with 8:11 to go. Logan Shaw got back on the ice after serving his penalty and cashed in on the second-half of the double-minor to get the Moose within one with 6:58 to go. Manitoba continued to push, but a broken stick on a point shot resulted in Keegan Kolesar capitalizing into an empty net to give Chicago the 4-2 win.
Quick Hits
With Iowa and Milwaukee winning tonight, the Moose have been eliminated from the Calder Cup Playoffs picture.
Seth Griffith reached the 40-assist mark for the second time in his AHL career.
Mason Appleton extended his point streak to seven games, with eight points (4G, 4A). What's Next?
The Moose wrap up their season tomorrow afternoon against the Wolves in a 4 p.m. CT matchup that can be heard on moosehockey.com/listenlive, the Moose App and streamed live on AHLTV.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2019
- San Diego Preps for Playoffs with 4-3 Victory over Tucson - San Diego Gulls
- Rampage Close Season with Win over Stars - San Antonio Rampage
- Barracuda Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Gulls First-Round Playoff Series Schedule Announced - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Capture Pacific Division Regular Season Title - Bakersfield Condors
- Colorado Eagles Clinch Playoff Spot, First Round Schedule Announced - Colorado Eagles
- Eagles Defeat San Jose 3-2, Punch Ticket to Playoffs - Colorado Eagles
- Barracuda Fall 3-2 in Regular-Season Finale - San Jose Barracuda
- Moose Loss Costs Playoff Shot - Manitoba Moose
- Griffins Bound for Playoffs Despite Loss to Admirals - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stars Fall to Rampage 3-1 in Season Finale - Texas Stars
- Iowa Wild Clinches First Playoff Berth in Franchise History - Iowa Wild
- Bridgeport clinches home-ice advantage in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Wolves Eliminate Manitoba, Set First-Round Playoff Dates - Chicago Wolves
- Olofsson Scores Twice in 4-3 Loss to Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Finish Season with 5-Straight Wins - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Jevpalovs Scores Highlight Reel Goal in Dramatic Overtime Victory to End Season - Laval Rocket
- Admirals Top Griffins, Clinch Spot in Post-Season - Milwaukee Admirals
- Crunch Claim North Division Title - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Fall to Sound Tigers, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Rockford Eliminated from Playoff Push with Shutout in Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Lehigh Valley Catches Pack in OT - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Marlies to Face Rochester Americans in First Round of 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs - Toronto Marlies
- Amerks Recall Five from Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Sound Tigers to Face Hershey in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Bears Announce Schedule for Playoff Series Versus Bridgeport - Hershey Bears
- Bears Topple Comets, 4-1 - Hershey Bears
- Amerks to Face Toronto Marlies in First Round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs - Rochester Americans
- Devils Fall to Rocket in Front of Sellout Crowd, 4-3 - Binghamton Devils
- Greco Becomes First 30-Goal Scorer in T-Birds History in Sold out Finale - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Announce First Round Schedule - Providence Bruins
- Checkers to Face Providence Bruins in First Round of Playoffs - Charlotte Checkers
- Frederic's Hat Trick Helps P-Bruins Clinch Playoff Spot - Providence Bruins
- Comets Drop Road Finale in Hershey - Utica Comets
- Sens Keep Playoff Dream Alive with Overtime Win in Toronto - Belleville Senators
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Game #68 Preview: Tucson vs. San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Battle of Ontario Returns to Toronto - Toronto Marlies
- San Diego Gulls Playoff Tickets on Sale Sunday, April 14 - San Diego Gulls
- Senators Playoff Destiny in Their Own Hands - Belleville Senators
- Bears Recall Defenseman Joey Leach from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Condors Host Fan Appreciation Night with Thousands of Prizes Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Comets at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Marlies, April 13 - Belleville Senators
- Garland's Last-Second Winner Jolts Roadrunners Back into a Playoff Spot - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Finish Home Slate with a Loss - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Fall in OT but Clinch Berth - San Diego Gulls
- San Diego Gulls Clinch Berth in 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs - San Diego Gulls
- Parsons Powers Stockton Past Ontario - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.