P-Bruins Announce First Round Schedule
April 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins, Charlotte Checkers and the American Hockey League have announced the schedule for their first-round match-up in the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. The P-Bruins, who are the lower seed, will begin this best-of-five series at the Dunkin Donuts Center with Game one on April 20 and Game two on April 21.
The full schedule of games is as follows:
Game 1 - Saturday, April 20, 7:05pm @ Providence
Game 2 - Sunday, April 21, 5:05pm @ Providence
Game 3 - Wednesday, April 24, 7pm @ Charlotte
Game 4* - Friday, April 26, 7pm @ Charlotte
Game 5* - Saturday, April 27, 6pm @ Charlotte
*if necessary
Tickets for Games one and two will go on sale Monday at noon at ProvidenceBruins.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2019
- Bears Topple Comets, 4-1 - Hershey Bears
- Amerks to Face Toronto Marlies in First Round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs - Rochester Americans
- Devils Fall to Rocket in Front of Sellout Crowd, 4-3 - Binghamton Devils
- Greco Becomes First 30-Goal Scorer in T-Birds History in Sold out Finale - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Announce First Round Schedule - Providence Bruins
- Checkers to Face Providence Bruins in First Round of Playoffs - Charlotte Checkers
- Frederic's Hat Trick Helps P-Bruins Clinch Playoff Spot - Providence Bruins
- Comets Drop Road Finale in Hershey - Utica Comets
- Sens Keep Playoff Dream Alive with Overtime Win in Toronto - Belleville Senators
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Game #68 Preview: Tucson vs. San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Battle of Ontario Returns to Toronto - Toronto Marlies
- San Diego Gulls Playoff Tickets on Sale Sunday, April 14 - San Diego Gulls
- Senators Playoff Destiny in Their Own Hands - Belleville Senators
- Bears Recall Defenseman Joey Leach from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Condors Host Fan Appreciation Night with Thousands of Prizes Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Comets at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Marlies, April 13 - Belleville Senators
- Garland's Last-Second Winner Jolts Roadrunners Back into a Playoff Spot - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Finish Home Slate with a Loss - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Fall in OT but Clinch Berth - San Diego Gulls
- San Diego Gulls Clinch Berth in 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs - San Diego Gulls
- Parsons Powers Stockton Past Ontario - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.