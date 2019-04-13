Checkers to Face Providence Bruins in First Round of Playoffs

The Charlotte Checkers today announced their first-round playoff schedule against the Providence Bruins.

The best-of-five Atlantic Division Semifinal matchup will begin with Games 1 and 2 in Providence on Saturday, April 20, and Sunday, April 21, respectively, before moving to Charlotte for Game 3 on Wednesday, April 24, followed by Games 4 and 5 on Friday, April 26, and Saturday, April 27, if necessary.

Series Schedule

GAME DAY DATE TIME LOCATION

1 2 3 4* 5*

Saturday Sunday Wednesday Friday Saturday

April 20 April 21 April 24 April 26 April 27

7:05 p.m. 5:05 p.m. 7 p.m. 7 p.m. 6 p.m.

Providence Providence Charlotte Charlotte Charlotte

* if necessary

This marks the first-ever playoff meeting between Charlotte, the league's regular-season champions with a record of 51-17-8, and Providence, the Atlantic's No. 4 seed which is 38-26-11 with one game left to play. Each team won four games in the eight-game season series, with two of Charlotte's losses coming in overtime (4-2-2).

Charlotte concluded the best regular-season in team history with a 2-1 win over Cleveland on Friday. They enter the postseason on a three-game win streak and with 17 wins in their last 21 games dating back to Feb. 22.

Individual tickets for all three Checkers home playoff games are available now via Ticketmaster and the Bojangles' Coliseum box office. All first-round games will feature concession specials including $2 hot dogs, popcorn and domestic draught beer and $4 craft draught beer. "Pay-as-we-Play" ticket packages requiring no money up front and guaranteeing the best seats throughout the postseason are also available at gocheckers.com/playoffs.

