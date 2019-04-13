Barracuda Fall 3-2 in Regular-Season Finale
April 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Loveland, CO - The San Jose Barracuda (39-22-3-4) elected to sit out a handful of their veteran players on Saturday against the Colorado Eagles (36-27-4) (Colorado Avalanche) in their regular-season finale at the Budweiser Events Center and still managed to stick around to the very end before falling 3-2 win.
In his professional debut, Andrew Shortridge played admirably in his first pro start, stopping 33 of Colorado's 36 shots.
In the first, Martin Kaut (12) opened up the scoring as he poked the puck over the goal line after Shortridge looked to have secured the initial point shot by David Warsofsky. San Jose would outshoot Colorado 13-to-11 in the first but the game would remain at a 1-0 count.
In the second, the Barracuda went on their only power-play of the game but failed to even the score. San Jose generated chance after chance put Pavel Francouz stook tall.
In the third, Dominic Toninato (14) gave the Eagles a bit of insurance as he cleaned up a rebound from a Nick Meloche right-point shot at 4:34. Colorado would extend its lead to 3-0 after Shortridge made a brilliant glove save along the right side on Michael Joly, but the Eagles held onto possession as the Barracuda couldn't clear and seconds later Logan O'Connor (19) blasted home a one-timer at 13:22 along the left wing. Evan Weinger (11) would make things interesting as he tipped in a thread-pass from Matt Fonteyne at 16:15. The Barracuda would pull their net and get within one as Alex True (24) jammed one in but it was too little too late with just 1.3 seconds remaining in regulation.
Francouz (27-27-3) earned the win and snapped a two-game skid by stopping 30 of 32 shots.
San Jose Barracuda have secured a Calder Cup playoff spot and now await an opening-round opponent. Keep it tuned to SJBarracuda.com and all Barracuda social channels for up-to-date scheduling. All Barracuda action can be heard live on AM 1220 KDOW, the Sharks + SAP Center App and watched on watchtheahl.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2019
- San Diego Preps for Playoffs with 4-3 Victory over Tucson - San Diego Gulls
- Rampage Close Season with Win over Stars - San Antonio Rampage
- Barracuda Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Gulls First-Round Playoff Series Schedule Announced - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Capture Pacific Division Regular Season Title - Bakersfield Condors
- Colorado Eagles Clinch Playoff Spot, First Round Schedule Announced - Colorado Eagles
- Eagles Defeat San Jose 3-2, Punch Ticket to Playoffs - Colorado Eagles
- Barracuda Fall 3-2 in Regular-Season Finale - San Jose Barracuda
- Moose Loss Costs Playoff Shot - Manitoba Moose
- Griffins Bound for Playoffs Despite Loss to Admirals - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stars Fall to Rampage 3-1 in Season Finale - Texas Stars
- Iowa Wild Clinches First Playoff Berth in Franchise History - Iowa Wild
- Bridgeport clinches home-ice advantage in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Wolves Eliminate Manitoba, Set First-Round Playoff Dates - Chicago Wolves
- Olofsson Scores Twice in 4-3 Loss to Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Finish Season with 5-Straight Wins - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Jevpalovs Scores Highlight Reel Goal in Dramatic Overtime Victory to End Season - Laval Rocket
- Admirals Top Griffins, Clinch Spot in Post-Season - Milwaukee Admirals
- Crunch Claim North Division Title - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Fall to Sound Tigers, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Rockford Eliminated from Playoff Push with Shutout in Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Lehigh Valley Catches Pack in OT - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Marlies to Face Rochester Americans in First Round of 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs - Toronto Marlies
- Amerks Recall Five from Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Sound Tigers to Face Hershey in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Bears Announce Schedule for Playoff Series Versus Bridgeport - Hershey Bears
- Bears Topple Comets, 4-1 - Hershey Bears
- Amerks to Face Toronto Marlies in First Round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs - Rochester Americans
- Devils Fall to Rocket in Front of Sellout Crowd, 4-3 - Binghamton Devils
- Greco Becomes First 30-Goal Scorer in T-Birds History in Sold out Finale - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Announce First Round Schedule - Providence Bruins
- Checkers to Face Providence Bruins in First Round of Playoffs - Charlotte Checkers
- Frederic's Hat Trick Helps P-Bruins Clinch Playoff Spot - Providence Bruins
- Comets Drop Road Finale in Hershey - Utica Comets
- Sens Keep Playoff Dream Alive with Overtime Win in Toronto - Belleville Senators
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Game #68 Preview: Tucson vs. San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Battle of Ontario Returns to Toronto - Toronto Marlies
- San Diego Gulls Playoff Tickets on Sale Sunday, April 14 - San Diego Gulls
- Senators Playoff Destiny in Their Own Hands - Belleville Senators
- Bears Recall Defenseman Joey Leach from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Condors Host Fan Appreciation Night with Thousands of Prizes Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Comets at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Marlies, April 13 - Belleville Senators
- Garland's Last-Second Winner Jolts Roadrunners Back into a Playoff Spot - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Finish Home Slate with a Loss - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Fall in OT but Clinch Berth - San Diego Gulls
- San Diego Gulls Clinch Berth in 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs - San Diego Gulls
- Parsons Powers Stockton Past Ontario - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Barracuda Stories
- Barracuda Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule
- Barracuda Fall 3-2 in Regular-Season Finale
- Barracuda Put Eagles Playoff Hopes in Doubt After 3-1 Win
- Barracuda Trainer Will Leonard and Sara Leonard Celebrate Birth of Baby Girl Twins
- Barracuda Secure Home-Ice with 4-3 Win at San Diego