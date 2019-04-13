Parsons Powers Stockton Past Ontario

ONTARIO, Calif. - Tyler Parsons set a new Heat team record for single-game saves with 51 on 53 shots faced and Tyler Graovac recorded his 50th point of the season as Stockton prevailed by a 4-2 final score over the Reign Friday night in Ontario. With the win, the Heat wrap up their second-straight year with a winning road record, finishing the 2018/19 slate 16-15-2-1 away from Stockton Arena. Stockton never trailed on the night after jumping out to a 2-0 lead thanks to the youth, with Mason Morelli netting his second AHL goal, both coming over the last two games, and Nolan Yaremko registering his first-career AHL marker. Zach Fischer, who made his AHL debut in the game, registered an assist on Yaremko's tally. After the Reign tied it through two periods, the veteran Graovac registered his fourth shorthanded goal of the season while claiming the team lead for goals on the year with his 24th, pushing the Heat ahead to a lead they would not relinquish. Stockton will conclude its season Sunday on home ice, playing host to the Bakersfield Condors.

GOALIES

W: Tyler Parsons (53 shots, 51 saves)

L: Peter Budaj (37 shots, 34 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Peter Budaj (34 svs), Second - Tyler Graovac (1g), Third - Brett Sutter (1g)

Final Shots: STK - 38, ONT - 53

Power Plays: STK - 0-2, ONT - 1-5

- Mason Morelli now has goals in back-to-back games.

- Nolan Yaremko registered his first pro goal with a score in the first period.

- Zach Fischer made his AHL debut in the game and earned an assist on Yaremko's goal.

- Tyler Graovac hit the 50-point mark and took over Stockton's team lead for goals on the year with his 24th, coming shorthanded, in the third period. It was the Heat's AHL-leading 17th shorthanded goal of the season and tied Graovac with Ryan Lomberg for the team lead with four SHG on the year.

- Tyler Parsons' 51 saves set a new Heat team record, besting Parsons' previous career-high mark of 49 on Jan. 19.

- The Heat finish the season with a road record of 16-15-2-1, marking Stockton's second-straight season of above-.500 play away from home ice.

UP NEXT

The Heat return to Stockton on Sunday for the final game of the season, Fan Appreciation Night, at 5 p.m. against the Bakersfield Condors.

