Stars Fall to Rampage 3-1 in Season Finale
April 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, met the San Antonio Rampage for their final game of the season on home ice, ending the year on the wrong end of a 3-1 final. Even a win would not have helped the Stars playoff hopes with Milwaukee finishing a 5-0 win to eliminate Texas from contention. Texas ends the year with a 38-31-4-4 with 23 wins at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
The Stars took the lead early in the game after a faceoff win by Michael Mersch lead to a Rhett Gardner goal. The forward snuck a backhanded shot off Jake Walman's skates before it deflected into the net past Rampage goalie Jared Coreau before he could react. Following his senior season at the University of North Dakota, Gardner ended his stint with the Stars with three goals in three games. The rookie scored four times in his first 11 AHL games.
Each team saw minutes on the power play in the opening frame as San Antonio was called on three offences to Texas' two. The team's respective penalty kill units held on to erase each of the five power plays to keep the score 1-0 heading into the intermission. Texas eventually fell 0-for-7 on the power play while the Rampage ended the night 1-for-6 on the man advantage.
San Antonio opened the second period with a game-tying goal by Nikko Mikola on a short, quick pass from Ryan Olsen that made its way past Jake Oettinger. The tying goal was the fourth straight game that San Antonio rallied from a deficit to even the game and the third time in that stretch that they came back to win.
After 40 minutes of play, the score would remain locked at one going into the final period where San Antonio rallied for two third period goals with Joey LaLeggia notching a power play goal with seven minutes remaining and Ryan Olsen adding a short-handed tally less than two minutes later.
Oettinger ended the game with 25 saves and in his first six pro starts, Oettinger finished with a 3-2-1 record. Coreau made 19 saves tonight, earning his 100th career win in the AHL.
San Antonio ended their year with three wins in their final four games after falling to the bottom of the division. Texas' defeat removes them from the Calder Cup Playoffs conversation for just the third time in the team's 10 seasons. Texas still finished the season with an 8-5-1-0 record against the Rampage to take the season series.
The Stars will return for the 2019-2020 campaign for the 11th season in Cedar Park.
3 Stars presented by Dahill Office Technology Corporation
Joey LaLeggia (SA)
Ryan Olsen (SA)
Rhett Gardner (TEX)
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and will return to Cedar Park for the 2019-20 season. Ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information or to renew your seats, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visitTexasStars.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2019
- San Diego Preps for Playoffs with 4-3 Victory over Tucson - San Diego Gulls
- Rampage Close Season with Win over Stars - San Antonio Rampage
- Barracuda Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Gulls First-Round Playoff Series Schedule Announced - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Capture Pacific Division Regular Season Title - Bakersfield Condors
- Colorado Eagles Clinch Playoff Spot, First Round Schedule Announced - Colorado Eagles
- Eagles Defeat San Jose 3-2, Punch Ticket to Playoffs - Colorado Eagles
- Barracuda Fall 3-2 in Regular-Season Finale - San Jose Barracuda
- Moose Loss Costs Playoff Shot - Manitoba Moose
- Griffins Bound for Playoffs Despite Loss to Admirals - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stars Fall to Rampage 3-1 in Season Finale - Texas Stars
- Iowa Wild Clinches First Playoff Berth in Franchise History - Iowa Wild
- Bridgeport clinches home-ice advantage in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Wolves Eliminate Manitoba, Set First-Round Playoff Dates - Chicago Wolves
- Olofsson Scores Twice in 4-3 Loss to Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Finish Season with 5-Straight Wins - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Jevpalovs Scores Highlight Reel Goal in Dramatic Overtime Victory to End Season - Laval Rocket
- Admirals Top Griffins, Clinch Spot in Post-Season - Milwaukee Admirals
- Crunch Claim North Division Title - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Fall to Sound Tigers, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Rockford Eliminated from Playoff Push with Shutout in Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
- Lehigh Valley Catches Pack in OT - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Marlies to Face Rochester Americans in First Round of 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs - Toronto Marlies
- Amerks Recall Five from Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Sound Tigers to Face Hershey in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Bears Announce Schedule for Playoff Series Versus Bridgeport - Hershey Bears
- Bears Topple Comets, 4-1 - Hershey Bears
- Amerks to Face Toronto Marlies in First Round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs - Rochester Americans
- Devils Fall to Rocket in Front of Sellout Crowd, 4-3 - Binghamton Devils
- Greco Becomes First 30-Goal Scorer in T-Birds History in Sold out Finale - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Announce First Round Schedule - Providence Bruins
- Checkers to Face Providence Bruins in First Round of Playoffs - Charlotte Checkers
- Frederic's Hat Trick Helps P-Bruins Clinch Playoff Spot - Providence Bruins
- Comets Drop Road Finale in Hershey - Utica Comets
- Sens Keep Playoff Dream Alive with Overtime Win in Toronto - Belleville Senators
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Game #68 Preview: Tucson vs. San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Battle of Ontario Returns to Toronto - Toronto Marlies
- San Diego Gulls Playoff Tickets on Sale Sunday, April 14 - San Diego Gulls
- Senators Playoff Destiny in Their Own Hands - Belleville Senators
- Bears Recall Defenseman Joey Leach from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Condors Host Fan Appreciation Night with Thousands of Prizes Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Comets at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Marlies, April 13 - Belleville Senators
- Garland's Last-Second Winner Jolts Roadrunners Back into a Playoff Spot - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Finish Home Slate with a Loss - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Fall in OT but Clinch Berth - San Diego Gulls
- San Diego Gulls Clinch Berth in 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs - San Diego Gulls
- Parsons Powers Stockton Past Ontario - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.