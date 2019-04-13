San Diego Preps for Playoffs with 4-3 Victory over Tucson

San Diego concluded its 2018-19 regular-season schedule with a 4-3 win over the Tucson Roadrunners to clinch third place in the Pacific Division to secure a matchup with the San Jose Barracuda. San Diego also secured fourth in the Western Conference with a .588 points percentage.

With the win, San Diego completed the season with standings points in back-to-back games (1-0-1-0), in addition to points in six consecutive road games (5-0-2-0) and points in 22 of their last 26 road contests (16-4-4-2).

Ben Street scored for the third straight game and added two assists to mark a five-game point streak where he has recorded four multi-point efforts (4-6=10). The three points (1-2=3) marked his second three-point game of the season (also Jan. 26 @ Texas; 2-1=3). Street's three-game goal streak (3-3=6) marks a season high in addition to earning six goals and 13 points his last 10 games (6-7=13).

Sam Carrick scored his 100th career AHL goal, his team-leading 32nd goal and 61st point (32-29=61) in his 61st game this season. He has goals in consecutive games (2-0=2), in addition to points in six of his last seven games (5-4=9) and 10-9=19 points his last 19 games overall. The Markham, Ontario native leads the Western Conference and ranks tied fourth among AHL leaders in goals with the season concluding tomorrow. Carrick concluded his regular season leading San Diego in scoring and goals, while ranking second in assists, setting Gulls single-season records in points and goals.

Sam Steel scored on the power play for the second straight game to become the first Gulls rookie to hit the 20-goal mark. Steel became the fourth Gull to reach 20 goals, joining Carrick Tropp and Chase De Leo. Steel has collected seven points his last six AHL games (3-4=7) in addition to 8-5=13 points his last 13 contests. San Diego co-leads the Western Conference and leads the Pacific Division with four 20-goal scorers.

Adam Cracknell netted his 18th goal and 38th point of the season. Cracknell has recorded three points his last four games (2-1=3) in addition to 15-13=28 points in 32 games with San Diego after being acquired by Anaheim from Toronto on Dec. 10.

Josh Mahura recorded his fourth career multi-point and assist game two assists (0-2=2). Mahura completed his rookie campaign leading Gulls defensemen in scoring (1-18=19) and assists.

Corey Tropp recorded an assist to push his point streak to five games (2-5=7, +8). Kalle Kossila earned an assist for the second straight game. Trevor Murphy recorded the lone assist on Street's goal, his 31st point of the campaign and 18th point (3-15=18) in 38 games with the Gulls after being acquired by Anaheim from Arizona on Dec. 28.

Jeff Glass stopped 35-of-38 shots to mark his 12th win of the season (12-9-3). Glass posted an 8-5-2 record with one shutout in 19 appearances with San Diego this season

The Gulls will open their 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs schedule with Game 1 of the First Round on Wednesday, Apr. 17 vs. the San Jose Barracuda at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

Jaycob Megna

On eliminating Tucson after being eliminated by the Roadrunners in Game 68 last year.

It's a nice little bonus, but we're focused on doing what we need to do and playing the right way to go into the playoffs here.

On the win

We stuck with it. We've said it about this group from day one. The character and the belief, you could see it out there tonight. It seemed like nothing was going our way and we just kept fighting. We stayed together and got the job done.

On the fan support in Tucson

It's unbelievable. It feels like we're back home. They do an amazing job and we appreciate the support. We're looking forward towards Wednesday.

On facing adversity

I just love going out there with these guys. The stuff we have in the room and the character in the guys, it's a real treat and a pleasure to be part of the leadership group of this team. We've established a mindset from early on in the season and we've carried it though. I think it's going to serve us well in the playoffs.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On the win to secure third in the division

You always want to earn it. I think it's kind of like if somebody gives you a gift. It's really nice to get a gift, but I always found when you worked hard, saved your money and went and bought yourself something it meant a whole lot more. Obviously finishing the season like this is not only great for us, but like you last night, we talked about it today...we wanted to make it right for Colorado too. What went on here last night here wasn't great for anyone.

On eliminating Tucson after being eliminated by the Roadrunners in Game 68 last year.

It's amazing how that works out. I don't if it's a karma thing or what that is. Coming into this area at this time of the season and quietly, myself, reliving what went on here last year, and now leaving here...I know what they're feeling over there on that side. That team is very well coached by Jay (Varady) and it's certainly not fun what they're going through. We're ecstatic to be here. A as I'm talking to you, I can hear all of our fans that were here that were loud and proud in this arena tonight.

On the fan support on the road and all season

It's not cheap to travel, and it's not cheap for hotel rooms and eating out. That's not lost on any of us. Our players recognize that right away. I love how our players acknowledge our fans. Our support never seems to stop.

On what the team needs to carry over into the postseason

Our competitiveness. One of the main building blocks of our program is compete. I thought we really upped that tonight. There were times where I thought the back-to-back game and we had run some defensemen real hard last night that I thought were tired. We dug our heels in and took that mindset that it doesn't matter how we're feeling, we have a job to do here. I did really like our compete and I'm encourage by that.

