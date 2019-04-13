Condors Host Fan Appreciation Night with Thousands of Prizes Tonight

April 13, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The division-leading Bakersfield Condors host the Ontario Reign on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena at 7 p.m. Bakersfield can clinch its first-ever AHL Pacific Division title with a win over Ontario or a San Jose regulation loss to Colorado. It is Fan Appreciation Night with EVERYONE winning and thousands of prizes. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. for the Craft Beer Tasting and 3-on-3 Alumni Clash.

Great seats start at $12 ($13 day of game) and are on sale, or at the Rabobank Arena box office (opens at noon).

PROMOTION DETAILS: Limited tickets remain for the Craft Beer Tasting featuring seven local breweries. They are just $10 and on sale here (you must have a game ticket). The Alumni 3-on-3 clash will begin at 5 p.m. (a game ticket gets you in). The first 5,000 fans will receive a free 32 oz. popcorn. Mystery envelopes of fun are on sale (1 for $10, 3 for $20) with every envelope containing a prize! Prizes include playoff tickets, jerseys, game worn jerseys, hats, jackets, food, and more! One lucky fan will receive 2 tickets to EVERY event at Rabobank Arena for a year. Alumni jerseys and Condors warmup jerseys will be available via silent auction on the concourse.

Presented by Eyewitness News, 97.3 The Bull, and Three-Way Chevrolet.

Please allow extra time for arrival as Rabobank Arena has installed metal detectors at all entrances. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. tonight with the Craft Beer Tasting and Alumni 3-on-3 Clash

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors host the Ontario Reign in the 10th of 10 matchups on the season. The Condors are 7-1-1 against the Reign and have points in six straight games in the series (5-0-1). It is the final home game of the regular season for Bakersfield and the final game of the season for Ontario.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield picked up its 40th win of the season on Wednesday, 4-3 over the Tucson Roadrunners. RW Josh Currie recorded a natural hat trick in the second period, C Cooper Marody had three assists, and LW Tyler Benson had two assists. G Shane Starrett earned his 26th win of the season with 29 saves.

Ontario closed out the home portion of their schedule with a 4-2 loss to Stockton last night.

40 BAGGER

The Condors won their 40th game of the season on Wednesday for the first time in their AHL history. In the four seasons of the 68-game schedule, the 2015-16 Ontario Reign hold the record for wins in a season with 44.

SEEING DOUBLE

Two Condors earned multiple year-end awards from the AHL this week. LW Tyler Benson and G Shane Starrett each were named to the AHL All-Rookie Team and Second All-Star Team.

THAT'S THE TRICK

RW Josh Currie pulled in to a tie for the team lead in goals with 27 after a natural hat trick in the second period on Wednesday. It was his second hat trick of the season and his sixth hat trick in three seasons.

SECOND HELPINGS

The Condors have scored 104 goals in the second period this season. No other team has scored more than 90 goals in ANY period.

CONDORS NOTES

C Cooper Marody had three assists on Wednesday. It was his sixth, three-point game of the season. He is third in the AHL rookie scoring race. His +32 is fifth in the AHL and second among rookies... LW Tyler Benson is tied for 6th in the AHL in scoring and is second in the rookie race in scoring..The Condors power play is t-5th in the AHL at 20.6%.

REIGN NOTES

G Peter Budaj announced his retirement last night following the game against Stockton. Originally drafted in 2001 by Colorado, he played in 367 NHL games from 2005-2019.

TRANSACTIONS

4/9 - G Stuart Skinner assigned to Bakersfield

4/7 - C Brad Malone assigned to Bakersfield

4/7 - LW Joe Gambardella assigned to Bakersfield

4/5 - RW Josh Currie assigned to Bakersfield

