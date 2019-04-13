Condors Capture Pacific Division Regular Season Title

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors captured the 2019 Pacific Division Regular Season Title. Bakersfield will meet the four-seed Colorado Eagles in the first round of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs in a best-of-5 series (2-3 format). The series schedule is listed below. Tickets for Game 3 ("GAME A" ticket) in Bakersfield on Tuesday, April 23 will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. at the Rabobank Arena Box Office and AXS.com. It is the first division title for the Condors in four seasons in the AHL.

(1) BAKERSFIELD CONDORS v (4) COLORADO EAGLES (best-of-five)

GAME 1: Friday, April 19, at Colorado, 6:05 p.m. PT

GAME 2: Saturday, April 20, at Colorado, 6:05 p.m. PT

GAME 3: Tuesday, April 23, at BAKERSFIELD, 7 p.m. PT (use "GAME A" ticket)

GAME 4*: Saturday, April 27, at BAKERSFIELD, 7 p.m. PT (use "GAME B" ticket)

GAME 5*: Sunday, April 28, at BAKERSFIELD, 5 p.m. PT (use "GAME C" ticket)

*-if necessary

All times Pacific

