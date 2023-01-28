San Diego Falls to Bakersfield

The San Diego Gulls fell 4-3 to the Bakersfield Condors tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego, bringing their overall record to 12-30-0-0 and 5-15-0-0 at home.

David Cotton started the scoring for the Gulls 3:17 into the first frame, collecting 1-2=3 points in his last two games to earn his highest two-game point total as a Gull. In addition, the Parker, Tex. native recorded points in consecutive games for the first time wearing a San Diego sweater.

Michael Del Zotto earned his 17th assist on the play, tying a career high for helpers in a season (one additional time: 2021-22 w/ BEL) and posting 1-3=4 points in his last two contests. Since joining the club on Dec. 19, Del Zotto's 4-9=13 points in 14 games played with San Diego mark the most points earned by any Gulls blueliner.

In addition, the Gulls' defense accounts for 34.7% of the team's offense (25-of-72 points) over the team's last 11 games, with 3-8=11 of those points (44.0%) from Del Zotto.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx scored his 11th goal of the season with 17 seconds remaining in the first period, tying his career high for goals in a season (one additional time: 2021-22) and tallying 2-1=3 points in his last two games.

Bryce Kindopp posted his third goal of the season at 12:19 of the middle frame, while Brent Gates Jr. added an assist on the play for three helpers in his last five games.

Drew Helleson, Pavol Regenda and Axel Andersson also each registered an assist in the effort.

The Gulls are perfect on the penalty kill in three of their last four games, allowing only one power-play goal (10-for-11) for an impressive 90.1% kill rate over that span. The Gulls finished the game with an 82.1% success rate on the penalty kill, tied for third in the Pacific Division, tied for sixth in the Western Conference and tied for 10th in the American Hockey League. In addition, the Gulls also killed 14-of-16 of Bakersfield's power plays this season, earning a 87.5% success rate against the Condors.

Lukas Dostal made 17 saves on 21 shots in the loss

The Gulls will face the Ontario Reign tomorrow, Jan. 28 as the team hosts its first-ever Disco Night at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Left Wing David Cotton

On the loss to the Bakersfield Condors

I think it's just in the small details of our game. I think the goals that we did give up came off of self inflicted turnovers. I mean, kept it simple, kept getting behind the d(efense) and establishing a forecheck. That's when we found a lot more success. So just little habits and little things that we can clean up but, overall, I thought it was good night for the boys. Competing, working hard. We just got to clean up the little things.

On the third period

Yeah, I think in this league, just winning in general is hard, especially in third period, one goal game. You know, they're gonna come out hard and we wanted to also just establish the way we're gonna play. We just got to, again, clean up little mistakes and just start learning how to win.

On his goal in the first period

Honestly, I just saw it pop out to the middle and just try to get a stick on it. So got pretty lucky. So I'll take that one.

On generating a 60-minute effort against Ontario tomorrow

We're just got (to), you know, have a quick memory. We know how to play. We've been playing a lot better last few games and attitudes are good in the locker room. We just got to be able to lock it in and be dialed in for 60 minutes of play and we'll be fine.

Forward Bryce Kindopp

On the loss to the Bakersfield Condors

Yeah, I think we've had some really good starts lately. Better than we have been earlier on. I think the third periods, kind of bearing down on not letting them gain that momentum. I thought we played a pretty solid game until the third period; we kind of let off the gas and it bit us at the end.

On improving the third period

I think nothing really needs to change. I think we just have to play the same way, the whole 60 minutes, right from the start. Just not get away from our habits. Not sit back and bring it to them and I think we'll be fine.

On the team's penalty kill

Oh, it's been awesome. They've been doing a really good job. Guys are doing what they're told by Clarkie (Gulls assistant coach Jason Clarke) there and Dos (Gulls goaltender Lukas Dostal) has made some huge saves. So it's a great momentum boost and those guys are working really hard. And it gives us some confidence too.

On his second-period goal

I think just going to the net. I think that's something I need to do a bit more and when you go to net, usually good thing to happen and it was a good all-around play. I was lucky to just be the guy standing there and it slid in so yeah, always feels good, but need to get the win.

Head coach Roy Sommer

On the loss to the Bakersfield Condors

They got that one late in the second, made it 3-2 on some turnovers. If you're going to look at trying to pinpoint something, us managing the puck wasn't good at times. I mean, we battled. That doesn't help when they score in the first shift of the third. It was just kind of a sifter that went in and was tipped. And then the 5-on-3 (power play), we didn't get anything on. It was an opportunity for us to go ahead and we didn't take advantage of it.

On what the team did right, especially in the first period

I thought we played a pretty heavy game. I mean, both teams were pretty desperate, I thought. We outshot them. I think we out-chanced them if you really look at that part of the game. Could have used a break or two, that's for sure. I think the big thing was just managing the puck at opportune times that came back to bite us.

On facing Ontario tomorrow

They're a team that starts out real fast. They didn't play tonight, so they're coming in here rested. We should have our feet underneath us - we played two in three. They play real fast; you got to shut them down. They got some players (where) you gotta know when they're on the ice. If you don't, they'll hurt you. But we've played them before, actually have had some pretty good games in here. Just kind of go from there.

