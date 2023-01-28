T-Birds Trounce Sens at Sold Out Thunderdome
January 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (20-17-1-4) displayed total domination of the Belleville Senators (16-22-3-1) in a 6-1 win on Saturday night at a sold-out MassMutual Center on Hometown Heroes Night.
Springfield didn't waste much time trying to jump to another quick start, outshooting Belleville 11-6 in the opening frame, but in his return from injury, Mads Sogaard kept the Senators even with a strong 20 minutes. Vadim Zherenko was distinctly less taxed in the Springfield crease, but he had answers for the six offerings he faced.
The goal parade exploded in the opening minute of period two when Martin Frk unleashed a one-timer from the left circle off a perfect setup by Matthew Peca, and Springfield had a 1-0 lead just 59 seconds into the final period.
Belleville did bounce back just 3:59 later as Matthew Boucher filled a 3-on-2 rush and snapped a shot through Zherenko from the right side to tie the score, 1-1.
Then the T-Birds power play exploits began in earnest. Just 35 seconds after the Boucher goal, Will Bitten tallied on a shot from the right side that squeezed through Sogaard to restore the lead at 2-1.
The Senators could not stay out of the penalty box, as they went shorthanded five times in the second period alone. At 15:39, the busy Springfield man advantage finally struck a second time, as Matt Kessel blasted a one-timer through heavy traffic and past Sogaard to make it 3-1, a score that held going into the third period.
4:34 into the final period, the T-Birds' power play struck, and again it was the trio of Bitten, Kessel, and Hugh McGing in the middle of it. McGing set up his third power-play goal of the night, firing a pass into the crease that glanced off Mitchell Hoelscher in the foot and into the net, making it 4-1.
McGing added a fourth point with his 10th goal of the season at 7:17 on a long wrist shot that eluded Sogaard, and the lead stretched to 5-1.
For a second time this season, Springfield found the net for a fourth time on the power play, as Peca set up Mathias Laferriere for a one-timer in the slot at 11:56 to round out the scoring.
The T-Birds outshot the Senators, 44-26, and Zherenko's terrific night finished with 25 saves in the victory. Springfield looks to add to their five-game winning streak on Wednesday in Wilkes-Barre as they visit the Penguins.
Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the 2022-23 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
Images from this story
|
Springfield Thunderbirds battle the Belleville Senators
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2023
- Hogs Pick up Point in Tight Road Loss to Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Wild Beat Firebirds 5-2, Extend Point Streak to 10 Games - Iowa Wild
- Belleville Sens Conclude Road Trip with Loss to Thunderbirds - Belleville Senators
- Wolves Tip IceHogs 3-2 in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Specialty Teams Deliver In Colorado's 5-1 Win Over Stars - Colorado Eagles
- Late Surge Falls Short in Griffins' Loss to Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eagles' Power Play Snaps Stars' Point Streak - Texas Stars
- Phantoms Fall in Rivalry Matchup - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- T-Birds Trounce Sens at Sold Out Thunderdome - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Stumble in 7-4 Loss to Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Admirals Power Past Griffins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Drop Second Straight to Checkers - Rochester Americans
- Welinski Records 100th Career AHL Assist, But Wolf Pack Fall 7-3 to Crunch - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Stop Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Lettieri's Three Points Help P-Bruins Fly Past Comets - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Blow Past Wolf Pack, 7-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Cruise Past Islanders, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Battle Back to Pull Off Weekend Sweep of Amerks - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Can't Capitalize on Momentum, Fall to Bruins 5-1 - Utica Comets
- Bears Extend Point Streak To Eight Games In 7-3 Win Over Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Eagles Transactions --- Forward Ben Meyers Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Defenseman Tyson Feist to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Iowa Wild Recalls Balmas, Signs Zmolek to PTO - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Host Crunch with Eye Toward Weekend Sweep - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds - Iowa Wild
- Toronto Marlies Wrap up Road Trip against Manitoba Moose - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Goaltender Clay Stevenson Re-Assigned to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Game #42 - Canucks at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hogs Renew Rivalry with Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- San Diego Falls to Bakersfield - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Turn off the Knights, 4-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Silver Knights Fall to the Barracuda, 4-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.