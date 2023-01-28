T-Birds Trounce Sens at Sold Out Thunderdome

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (20-17-1-4) displayed total domination of the Belleville Senators (16-22-3-1) in a 6-1 win on Saturday night at a sold-out MassMutual Center on Hometown Heroes Night.

Springfield didn't waste much time trying to jump to another quick start, outshooting Belleville 11-6 in the opening frame, but in his return from injury, Mads Sogaard kept the Senators even with a strong 20 minutes. Vadim Zherenko was distinctly less taxed in the Springfield crease, but he had answers for the six offerings he faced.

The goal parade exploded in the opening minute of period two when Martin Frk unleashed a one-timer from the left circle off a perfect setup by Matthew Peca, and Springfield had a 1-0 lead just 59 seconds into the final period.

Belleville did bounce back just 3:59 later as Matthew Boucher filled a 3-on-2 rush and snapped a shot through Zherenko from the right side to tie the score, 1-1.

Then the T-Birds power play exploits began in earnest. Just 35 seconds after the Boucher goal, Will Bitten tallied on a shot from the right side that squeezed through Sogaard to restore the lead at 2-1.

The Senators could not stay out of the penalty box, as they went shorthanded five times in the second period alone. At 15:39, the busy Springfield man advantage finally struck a second time, as Matt Kessel blasted a one-timer through heavy traffic and past Sogaard to make it 3-1, a score that held going into the third period.

4:34 into the final period, the T-Birds' power play struck, and again it was the trio of Bitten, Kessel, and Hugh McGing in the middle of it. McGing set up his third power-play goal of the night, firing a pass into the crease that glanced off Mitchell Hoelscher in the foot and into the net, making it 4-1.

McGing added a fourth point with his 10th goal of the season at 7:17 on a long wrist shot that eluded Sogaard, and the lead stretched to 5-1.

For a second time this season, Springfield found the net for a fourth time on the power play, as Peca set up Mathias Laferriere for a one-timer in the slot at 11:56 to round out the scoring.

The T-Birds outshot the Senators, 44-26, and Zherenko's terrific night finished with 25 saves in the victory. Springfield looks to add to their five-game winning streak on Wednesday in Wilkes-Barre as they visit the Penguins.

