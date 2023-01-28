Silver Knights Fall to the Barracuda, 4-1

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the San Jose Barracuda, 4-1, at The Dollar Loan Center on Friday evening. Lukas Cormier scored the only goal for the Silver Knights.

Cormier opened the scoring in the first on the power play, assisted by Sakari Manninen and Gage Quinney. He fired in a shot from the high slot to give the Knights an early 1-0 lead.

The Barracuda responded with a power-play goal of their own from Criscuolo in the second to tie the game at one.

Both Agozzino and Kaut scored in the third to give San Jose a two-goal lead. Suess scored the empty-netter to end the game, 4-1. Agozzino recorded a three-point night, with a goal and two assists.

The Silver Knights will continue their season at home on Friday, Jan. 27. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

