Game #42 - Canucks at Roadrunners

January 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL)







January 28, 2023/in Game Previews & Recaps/by Jimmy Peebles

Game #42 - Abbotsford Canucks at Tucson Roadrunners

7:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: Stephen Hiff (56) Graedy Hamilton (91)

Linespersons: Jake Herzog (48) Anthony Caruso (54)

The Tucson Roadrunners host the Abbotsford Canucks Saturday and Sunday to close out their six-game home stand at the Tucson Arena. The Roadrunners have won three of their last four games on their home ice, while the Canucks enter the weekend coming off of a two-game series split at home against the Toronto Marlies. Saturday night is also the fan-favorite Star Wars Night presented by JW Marriott, with dozens of iconic characters, interactive games, and themed promotions taking place at the Tucson Arena. The Roadrunners have won each of their last two Star Wars Night contests dating back to the 2019-2020 campaign, including last year's 3-2 overtime victory against Bakersfield on January 29, 2022.

Three Things

1) The Roadrunners and Abbotsford are facing off at the Tucson Arena Saturday night for the first time since November 2021, when the new AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks took their first trip to Tucson for a pair of games November 26 and 27. The Roadrunners won both contests by scores of 4-1 and 5-4 with consecutive three-goal first periods. Forwards Mike Carcone and Cam Hebig each tallied two-goal performances over the weekend, as Hebig tied up the series finale at 4-4 late in the third period before JJ Moser scored the eventual game-winner with 51 seconds left in regulation. Current Roadrunners defenseman Devante Stephens took the ice for the series opener on November 26 as a member of the Canucks, with Saturday's meeting between Tucson and Abbotsford representing his first chance to take on his former team.

2) Tucson has won three of their first four games to start their current home stand, including back-to-back wins over the Chicago Wolves Tuesday and Wednesday. The Roadrunners held the defending Calder Cup Champions to just one goal in each contest while outshooting Chicago by double-digits both nights. Tucson has now tallied 30 shots or more in eight consecutive contests, including 79 total shots across the two-game midweek series against the Wolves. On the other end, Roadrunners backstops Ivan Prosvetov and Tyler Parks have made two starts apiece on the home stand with a combined save percentage of .930.

3) The Arizona Coyotes announced Thursday that forward Milos Kelemen had been assigned to the Roadrunners, after the 23-year-old made his National Hockey League debut at Mullett Arena on Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks. Kelemen represented the fourth Roadrunners skater to be called up by the Coyotes this season (Laurent Dauphin, Mike Carcone, Jan Jenik), and the first to make his NHL debut. Prior to his call-up, Kelemen had appeared in all 39 games for the Roadrunners, with nine goals, 11 assists and 20 total points. His next goal will make him the sixth player to reach double-digit goals and assists for Tucson this year, after Nathan Smith became the fifth skater to do so with an assist on Tuesday against Chicago.

What's The Word?

"So far, so good. When you're coming off of two-straight wins, you feel pretty good about yourself. We still have some games coming up this weekend, so we have to make sure we close on those ones too."

Roadrunners forward Boko Imama on Tucson's current home stand. The Roadrunners have won three of the first four games since last Saturday as they enter the weekend series with Abbotsford.

Number to Know

4 -â¯The number of multi-goal periods recorded by the Roadrunners over their last four contests, including their third four-goal frame of the season in Tuesday's third period against Chicago. Tucson has outscored their opponents 17 to seven on their current home stand, with each of their three wins coming by multiple goals. With a multi-goal victory on Saturday against Abbotsford, the Roadrunners can secure a winning record on the home stand and their second time earning three-straight wins by multiple goals on the season (October 22-28).

We're Doing It Live

Tonight's game will be broadcast live on AHLtv, as well as on the radio at FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jimmy Peebles, before "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from the Tucson Arena.

