Checkers Battle Back to Pull Off Weekend Sweep of Amerks
January 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers wouldn't quit in their rematch with Rochester, rallying back to upend the Amerks 5-3 and pull off a weekend sweep.
The visitors found themselves in a hole on two different occasions during Saturday's tilt, but the Charlotte offense rose to the challenge each time. After Rochester opened the scoring with the first period's lone tally, the Checkers answered in a big way to start the second - with Aleksi Heponiemi wiring a top-shelf laser on an early power play and Connor Bunnaman finding the back of the net minutes later to keep his impressive individual run alive.
That lead wouldn't make it to the intermission, though, as the Amerks pulled off a rapid pair of their own goals to once again put Charlotte behind the eight-ball heading into the final 20 minutes.
The Charlotte offense struck with a sudden surge once again, as Zac Dalpe and Justin Sourdif each lit the lamp less than three minutes apart to push the visitors back ahead - Dalpe hammering home the Checkers' second power-play goal of the night and Sourdif converting a quick feed off a turnover behind the net from Grigori Denisenko.
An empty-net bullseye from Calle Sjalin in the waning moments of regulation would seal the deal for Charlotte, as the defense clamped down and held the Amerks off to keep the perfect road trip rolling.
NOTES
Tonight wrapped up the season series between Charlotte and Rochester, with the Checkers finishing with a 2-2-0-0 record ... The Checkers have won three straight games, all on the road ... This was Charlotte's fourth win of the season when trailing after two periods of play ... Connor Bunnaman scored a goal for the third straight game and extended his point streak to five games ... Logan Hutsko extended his assist streak to three games ... Cam Johnson made his Checkers debut tonight and earned his first AHL win of the season ... Tonight was the first time that the Checkers scored multiple power-play goals in a single game since Dec. 3 ... This was Grigori Denisenko's sixth multi-point game of the season, the fourth for Zac Dalpe and the third for Aleksi Heponiemi ... Calle Sjalin's goal was his first as a North American pro ... Anton Levtchi, Anthony Bitetto, Ethan Keppen and Cam Morrison were scratches for the Checkers.
