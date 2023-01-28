Monsters Stumble in 7-4 Loss to Rocket
January 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 7-4 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 16-19-3-2 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Laval recorded two power-play goals in the opening period from Anthony Richard at 12:01 and Joël Teasdale at 16:21 sending Cleveland to the first intermission trailing 2-0. The Rocket added another man-advantage tally from Lucas Condotta at 1:27 of the middle frame, but Roman Ahcan responded with a marker at 2:42 assisted by Owen Sillinger to get the Monsters on the board. Brandon Davidson brought the game within one after a goal at 4:21 off feeds from Robbie Payne and Josh Dunne, but Laval's Condotta scored at 14:23 followed a tally from Riley McKay at 15:29 leaving Cleveland behind 5-2 after 40 minutes. Cole Fonstad added a marker at 5:16 of the third period off feeds from Erik Bradford and Luka Burzan, but Laval's Richard grabbed his second goal of the night at 10:44. Justin Richards notched a tally at 15:09 with helpers from Trey Fix-Wolansky and David Jiricek but Condotta completed his hat trick bid with an empty-net goal at 16:08 bringing the final score to 7-4.
Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 3 stops in relief of Jet Greaves who made 12 saves in defeat while Laval's Cayden Primeau stopped 29 shots for the win.
The Monsters will transform into the Cleveland Lumberjacks in honor of Lumberjacks Weekend starting when they host the Chicago Wolves on Friday, February 3, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on Bally Sports Great Lakes, FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 2 2 - - 4 LAV 2 3 2 - - 7
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 33 0/4 4/7 14 min / 7 inf LAV 22 3/7 4/4 8 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves L 12 5 7-8-3 CLE Cajan ND 3 1 5-7-2 LAV Primeau W 29 4 5-7-4 Cleveland Record: 16-19-3-2, 6th North Division Laval Record: 17-19-5-2, 5th North Division GAME SHEET - GAME PHOTOS - GAME HIGHLIGHTS* *Game highlights will appear as soon as possible following video processing.
The Monsters are part of Rock Entertainment Group. In addition to the Monsters, Rock Entertainment Group also includes the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA, the Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League, Cavs Legion of the NBA 2K League, the operation of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Legion Lair Lit by TCP home of Cavs Legion in Cleveland, and Cleveland Clinic Courts - the Cavaliers' training and development center in Independence, Ohio.
