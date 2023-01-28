Lettieri's Three Points Help P-Bruins Fly Past Comets

Utica, NY - Vinni Lettieri posted three assists as the Providence Bruins flew past the Utica Comets 5-1 on Saturday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Justin Brazeau and Jakub Lauko recorded a goal and an assist a piece, while Dan Renouf notched two assists. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 26 shots in the contest.

How It Happened

* Renouf fired a slap shot from the top of the left circle that Oskar Steen deflected into the net from just left of the blue paint to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 9:09 remaining in the first period. Lettieri received an assist on the tally. * Lauko blasted a one-timer from the point that kicked off the goaltender's pad and out to Brazeau, who turned and tucked it into the goal to give Providence a 2-0 lead with 7:01 left in the first period. Renouf was credited with an assist as well. * Just 46 seconds after Brazeau's goal, Josiah Didier snuck down into the right circle and snapped a shot off of the goaltenders right pad and out to Eduards Tralmaks to the left of the blue paint, who patiently flipped it across the goal line to give the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead. Luke Toporowski also received an assist on the goal. * While on the power play, Brian Halonen's one-timer off the face-off beat the goaltender glove side to get the Comets on the board with 39 seconds remaining in the second period. * Lauko found a rebound in the slot off of a Brazeau shot from in tight and put the puck through the goaltender's legs for a power play goal with 4:00 left in the third period to give Providence a 4-1 lead. Lettieri was credited with an assist on the goal as well. * While on the power play, Lettieri sprung Georgii Merkulov on a breakaway, where he roofed a backhanded shot glove side to give the P-Bruins a 5-1 lead with 2:42 left in the third period. Connor Carrick was credited with the secondary assist.

Stats

* Lettieri has points in five straight games, tallying nine total in that span. * Brazeau has three points in his last two games, including two goals. * Carrick is riding a three game point streak, posting four total. * Bussi stopped 26 of 27 shots. Providence totaled 34 shots in the contest. * The P-Bruins power play went 2-for-4, and the penalty kill was 0-for-1.

Next Game The P-Bruins host the Syracuse Crunch on Sunday, January 29 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

