Hogs Renew Rivalry with Wolves

January 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rosemont, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs wrap up the week by renewing the I-90 rivalry with the Chicago Wolves Saturday night at Allstate Arena. This evening marks the ninth meeting of the season between the Hogs and the Wolves, with Rockford owning a 4-2-1-1 series advantage.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 20-16-3-2, 45 points (5th, Central Division)

Chicago: 14-20-3-1, 32 points (7th, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Forwards David Gust (21G, 23A) leads the IceHogs with 44 points this season and is tied for sixth in league scoring. The forward is also tied for third in the AHL with 21 tallies after notching a goal and two assists Friday night against the Milwaukee Admirals.

Malte Stromwall leads the Wolves with 26 points (7G, 19A) so far during the 2022-23 circuit. Stromwall also leads Chicago with eight points (5G, 3A) against Rockford in eight games this season.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs dropped their sixth straight game last night against the Milwaukee Admirals in an 8-4 contest. Rockford struck twice on the power play but also surrendered three power-play goals themselves. The Hogs outshot the Admirals 35-25 but never led in the game.

Spell Broken?

Until last night against Milwaukee, the IceHogs had not scored more than two goals in a game since they pulled out a 4-3 overtime win on Jan. 3 against the Texas Stars. The scoring struggles spanned eight games in which the Hogs only accumulated 12 total goals.

Ready for the Rivalry

Brett Seney leads all Rockford skaters with 11 points against Chicago this season (3G, 8A). Seney was named as one of the IceHogs' three representatives to the 2023 All-Star Classic along with Lukas Reichel and David Gust. Seney ranks second in scoring for Rockford this season with 42 points (16G, 26A).

Galvas Hits New High

With two assist on Friday night in Milwaukee, defenseman Jakub Galvas set a new career high with 21 points (1G, 20A) this season. Last season with Rockford, the young Czech registered 20 points (2G, 18A) in 59 games. He has eclipsed last season's total in just 39 contests during the 2022-23 circuit.

Slow Starts

The IceHogs have now given up the game's first goal in nine straight games dating back to a 2-1 overtime loss to the Iowa Wild on Jan. 7. In that nine-game span, Rockford is just 1-6-2-0. The Hogs have only struck first in 13 games this season, the lowest mark by any team in the AHL.

Slavin Trending Up

Forward Josiah Slavin scored his third goal of the season while getting knocked down to the ice in the third period last night against Milwaukee. Slavin also found the back of the net last week on Jan. 18 against Grand Rapids. The 24-year-old had 18 goals with Rockford last season and is starting to trend towards his production from a year ago. Slavin has nine points (3G, 6A) in 41 games this season.

Next Home Game

The next home game for Rockford is Tuesday, Jan. 31 against the Manitoba Moose at 7:00 p.m. Enjoy $2 tacos along with margarita and craft beer specials at another Fiesta Tuesday! TICKETS

Return Of The Screw: Screw City IceHogs Back February 11

After the success and positive response from the Rockford IceHogs' Screw City debut on December 9, the team will play as the Screw City IceHogs for the second time this season on Saturday, Feb. 11 against the Milwaukee Admirals. The Screw City IceHogs identity includes a unique logo and jersey that pays homage to Rockford's deep history of manufacturing screws, while staying true to the IceHogs' primary colors of red and black. For those who missed out on the merchandise from the Screw City debut, there is a robust selection of Screw City items in the IceHogs team store at the BMO Center, including hats, shirts, and pucks. Fans can also preorder a Screw City IceHogs replica jersey online now. Learn more about the Screw City IceHogs at IceHogs.com/ScrewCity.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Chicago, 1-4 Loss Recap & Highlights

Fri., Oct. 28 vs. Chicago, 5-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Fri., Nov. 18 vs. Chicago, 3-4 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Nov. 19 at Chicago, 4-3 OTW Recap & Highlights

Fri., Dec. 23 at Chicago, 2-3 Loss Recap & Highlights

Fri., Dec. 30 at Chicago, 4-3 SOW Recap & Highlights

Sat., Dec. 31 vs. Chicago, 6-2 Win Recap & Highlights

Sat., Jan. 21 vs. Chicago, 6-2 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Jan. 28 at Chicago

Sat., Mar. 11 at Chicago

Sat., Apr. 1 at Chicago

Tue., Apr. 11 vs. Chicago

IceHogs vs. Wolves, All-Time

89-71-10-5

