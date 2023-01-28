Iowa Wild Recalls Balmas, Signs Zmolek to PTO
January 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled forward Mitchell Balmas from the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL and signed defenseman Riese Zmolek to a professional try-out (PTO) agreement.
