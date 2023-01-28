Toronto Marlies Wrap up Road Trip against Manitoba Moose

The Toronto Marlies wrap up their Boat Show Road Trip with a game against the Manitoba Moose on Sunday afternoon in the second of two straight games. Toronto is currently 6-1-0 on the trip.

The two teams last met on January 27th when the Marlies won 2-1. Currently, Toronto is 5-1-1-0 against Central Division opponents and 2-0-0-0 against the Manitoba Moose.

Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Adam Gaudette who leads the team with 19 goals, and Semyon Der Arguchintsev who has 32 points (9G, 32A) in 39 games this season. On the Moose side, Alex Limoges leads the way with 35 points (9G, 26A).

Puck drop is at 3:00pm EST on AHLTV.

