Eagles Transactions --- Forward Ben Meyers Reassigned to Colorado Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Ben Meyers has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Meyers, 24, has notched one goal and four assists in 10 games with the Eagles this season, while also netting one goal in 27 NHL contests with Colorado. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound center has appeared in 32 career NHL games with the Avalanche, collecting two goals and six penalty minutes.

Prior to making the jump to the pro game, Meyers spent three seasons at the University of Minnesota, where he amassed 95 points (39g/56a) in 102 career NCAA contests and served as captain in 2021-22. He led all Gophers skaters in points (41) and goals (17) during the 2021-22 campaign, both career high marks, and also paced the team in game-winning tallies (5) and overtime goals (2). Meyers was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and was named one of three hat trick finalists for the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in college hockey. He was also named to the Big Ten First All-Star Team and was an NCAA West Second-Team All-American selection.

The Delano, Minnesota native represented the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China and registered four points (2g/2a) in four contests, finishing tied for second on the team in both goals and points.

