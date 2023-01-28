Eagles' Power Play Snaps Stars' Point Streak
January 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
Colorado Eagles' Oskar Olausson Battles Texas Stars' Thomas Harley
(Texas Stars, Credit: Ross Bonander)
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, saw their six-game point streak snapped following a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Eagles Saturday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
For the fourth consecutive game, the Stars skated in front of a sellout crowd of 6,778 fans. It marks the team's fifth sellout in the last six home games.
The Eagles struck first in Saturday's contest when Alex Galchenyuk beat Matt Murray from the left dot on the power play 4:17 into the opening period. Texas wasted little time tying the game at one as Matej Blumel fired in a one-timer off a feed from Will Butcher for a power-play goal of his own at the 9:18 mark.
The second period saw Colorado reclaim its lead with another power-play goal at 15:13 by Charles Hudon. Despite surrendering the only goal of the frame and trailing 2-1 after 40 minutes of play, the Stars improved their shots advantage to 28-10 after outshooting the Eagles 19-6 in the middle period.
In a continued trend, Colorado extended its lead to 3-1 when Galchenyuk scored again for the fourth power-play goal of the night 5:14 into the third period. The Eagles scored a fourth and final time on the power play when Cedric Pare deflected in a shot by Ryan Merkley at 6:40 to make it 4-1. Jean-Luc Foudy buried the final goal for the Eagles, forcing a turnover before scoring on a breakaway with 7:28 remaining to make it 5-1.
Picking up the win in goal, Jonas Johansson stopped 37 of 38 shots. In goal for the Stars, Murray turned aside 17 of the 22 shots he saw.
The Stars take on the Iowa Wild in their next series Monday and Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Colorado Eagles' Oskar Olausson Battles Texas Stars' Thomas Harley
(Ross Bonander)
