Comets Can't Capitalize on Momentum, Fall to Bruins 5-1

January 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY. - The Comets stepped onto the ice at the Adirondack Bank Center on Saturday night to defend home ice against one of the top teams in the Atlantic Division, the Providence Bruins. Having lost once previously at home against the Bruins, the teams locked up for their fifth time against one another and the Comets were unable to earn a victory in their black Save of the Day jerseys.

In the first period, the Bruins scored first when Oscar Steen deflected a point shot from Dan Renouf and past Akira Schmid at 10:51. Later, it was a goal by Justin Brazeau off a rebound in front of Schmid at 12:59 that handed the Bruins a 2-0 lead. As the period continued, there was delayed penalty against the Comets and the Bruins managed to strike during the six-on-five advantage when Eduards Tralmaks scored on a chance in front at 13:47. As the period concluded, the Comets trailed 3-0.

The Comets found the back of the net with just 38 seconds left to go in the middle frame and it was on the power-play. Brian Halonen took the perfect pass on the left-wing side and blasted a one-timer into the cage behind Brandon Bussi. The goal was Halonen's sixth of the season, which was assisted by Brian Pinho and Robbie Russo, and it gave the Comets life as they sliced the deficit to 3-1 after forty minutes of play.

In the final period of regulation, the Comets would be unable to capitalize on their momentum as the Bruins added two to their final tally. Jakub Lauko (16:00) and Georgii Merkulov (17:18) netted late power play goals for Providence to ice the game at a final score of 5-1.

The Comets play the Syracuse Crunch once again and it will be at the Adirondack Bank Center on Wednesday night at 7:00 PM. Great seats are still available, visit www.uticacomets.com.

