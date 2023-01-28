Barracuda Turn off the Knights, 4-1

Henderson, NV - The San Jose Barracuda (18-21-0-3) notched three goals in the third period on Friday night at the Dollar Loan Center, upending the Henderson Silver Knights (16-25-0-3), 4-1. In the win, captain Andrew Agozzino collected three points (one goal, two assists), including the game-winning goal, and Aaron Dell made 17 saves in the third period and 25 consecutive stops after giving up a goal in the first.

In the first, Lukas Cormier (6) would open the scoring by firing a mid-point shot past Dell while on the power play at 9:41. The Barracuda would take the only two penalties in the period and outshoot the Knights 9-6, but the game would remain 1-0 Henderson after 20 minutes of play.

In the second, the Barracuda would go on the power play for the first time in the game and would find a way to level the score at 1-1 when Derrick Pouliot snapped a point-shot and Kyle Criscuolo (8) tipped it past Jiri Patera at 12:47.

In the third, the Barracuda would take its first lead when Martin Kaut, in his first game with the Barracuda, found Agozzino (14) in the slot and the veteran forward snapped it top-shelf for his fourth goal in his last three games. The Barracuda would kill off a pair of Silver Knights' power plays and at 17:35, Kaut (6) would bury an insurance goal to make it 3-1. C.J. Suess (4) would then snap a 14-game goalless drought with an empty-netter at 19:24.

With the win, Dell (7-8-1) improved to 3-0 against Henderson this season, while Patera (7-11-0) is now 0-2 against the Barracuda this year and has dropped back-to-back games.

The Barracuda close out its three-game road trip on Saturday in Bakersfield and will return to Tech CU Arena on Feb. 3 to take on the Abbotsford Canucks for the first of a back-to-back.

