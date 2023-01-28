Penguins Stop Islanders
January 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
The Bridgeport Islanders (18-17-6-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, went toe-to-toe with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (20-16-2-3) on Saturday but came up short in a 3-1 loss at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
It snapped the Islanders' three-game win streak on the road. Cole Bardreau recorded his 11th goal of the season early in the second period, while Jakub Skarek (5-10-3) made 18 saves.
RECAP
Valtteri Puustinen scored two goals for the Penguins and bookended the contest with his 15th and 16th goals respectively. He made it 1-0 at the 8:54 mark on a one-timer from the left circle during one of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's four power plays. Alexander Nylander and Drake Caggiula had the assists.
Bardreau got the Islanders back even at 4:32 of the second, playing catch with Erik Brown across the top of the crease before letting go of a one-time blast from the left side. Jeff Kubiak also picked up a helper on the even-strength tally.
Ty Grover netted the eventual game-winning goal at 16:53 of the second period after the Islanders turned it over in their zone and Glover beat Skarek's blocker from above the right hash marks. It was Glover's second goal of the season.
Puustinen capped the 3-1 final with an empty-net tally in the final 43 seconds.
The Islanders went 0-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2023
- Hogs Pick up Point in Tight Road Loss to Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Wild Beat Firebirds 5-2, Extend Point Streak to 10 Games - Iowa Wild
- Belleville Sens Conclude Road Trip with Loss to Thunderbirds - Belleville Senators
- Wolves Tip IceHogs 3-2 in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Specialty Teams Deliver In Colorado's 5-1 Win Over Stars - Colorado Eagles
- Late Surge Falls Short in Griffins' Loss to Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Eagles' Power Play Snaps Stars' Point Streak - Texas Stars
- Phantoms Fall in Rivalry Matchup - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- T-Birds Trounce Sens at Sold Out Thunderdome - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Stumble in 7-4 Loss to Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Admirals Power Past Griffins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Drop Second Straight to Checkers - Rochester Americans
- Welinski Records 100th Career AHL Assist, But Wolf Pack Fall 7-3 to Crunch - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Stop Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Lettieri's Three Points Help P-Bruins Fly Past Comets - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Blow Past Wolf Pack, 7-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Cruise Past Islanders, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Battle Back to Pull Off Weekend Sweep of Amerks - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Can't Capitalize on Momentum, Fall to Bruins 5-1 - Utica Comets
- Bears Extend Point Streak To Eight Games In 7-3 Win Over Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Eagles Transactions --- Forward Ben Meyers Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Defenseman Tyson Feist to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Iowa Wild Recalls Balmas, Signs Zmolek to PTO - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Host Crunch with Eye Toward Weekend Sweep - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds - Iowa Wild
- Toronto Marlies Wrap up Road Trip against Manitoba Moose - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Goaltender Clay Stevenson Re-Assigned to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Game #42 - Canucks at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hogs Renew Rivalry with Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- San Diego Falls to Bakersfield - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Turn off the Knights, 4-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Silver Knights Fall to the Barracuda, 4-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bridgeport Islanders Stories
- Penguins Stop Islanders
- Islanders Stop Wolf Pack, 6-2
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 14
- Penguins Top Islanders
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Penguins on Cancer Awareness Night at 7 p.m.