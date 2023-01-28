Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds

Iowa Wild (20-14-3-3; 46 pts.) vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds (28-6-3-1; 60 pts.)

The Iowa Wild wrap up a two-game set against the Coachella Valley Firebirds Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena at 6 p.m. Iowa extended its point streak to nine games with a 3-2 overtime loss to Coachella Valley on Thursday.

TOP TEAMS

The Iowa Wild and Coachella Valley Firebirds have been two of the best teams in the American Hockey League since late December. Iowa has lost just once in regulation since Dec. 28 (9-1-1-1) and enters Saturday's contest riding a nine-game point streak (7-0-1-1). Coachella Valley has picked up points in 14 consecutive games. The last time the Firebirds lost in regulation came on Dec. 20, 2022 vs. Tucson.

CLOSING STRONG

- Iowa has scored in the third period in 11 of the last 13 games

- The Wild have also scored in the second period in six of the last seven games

- Prior to Thursday's shootout loss to Coachella Valley, the WIld had won four consecutive games that had been decided in overtime

GOALIE STATS

- Jesper Wallstedt has won each of his last six starts

- Wallstedt has saved 166 of 172 shots (0.965 SAV%) over that span

- Joey Daccord has won each of his last seven starts

- Daccord has stopped 173 of 186 (0.930 SAV%) in those seven starts

