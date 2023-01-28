Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves

CLEVELAND -The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Blue Jackets recalled defenseman Jake Christiansen from the Monsters and Cleveland recalled forward Erik Bradford from the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings.

In 17 appearances for Columbus this season, Christiansen supplied 0-2-2 with four penalty minutes and added 2-10-12 with 14 penalty minutes in 23 appearances for the Monsters. Bradford posted 1-0-1 with six penalty minutes in 20 appearances for the Monsters this year and added 1-6-7 with four penalty minutes and a +2 rating in eight appearances for Kalamazoo.

A 6'0", 186 lb. left-shooting native of West Vancouver, BC, Christiansen, 23, posted 1-2-3 with four penalty minutes in 25 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23. In 122 career AHL appearances for the Stockton Heat and Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2019-23, Christiansen registered 18-54-72 with 61 penalty minutes and was named to the 2021-22 AHL Second All-Star Team.

Prior to his professional career, Christiansen contributed 50-102-152 with 114 penalty minutes and a +84 rating in 297 career WHL appearances for the Everett Silvertips spanning parts of five seasons from 2015-20 and was named to the 2019-20 WHL (West) Second All-Star Team.

A 6'0", 185 lb. left-shooting native of Orangeville, ON, Bradford, 28, tallied 3-3-6 with six penalty mintues in 40 career AHL appearances for the Toronto Marlies, Grand Rapids Griffins, and Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2014-15, 2017-18, and 2021-23. In 392 career ECHL appearances for the Orlando Solar Bears, Toledo Walleye, Utah Grizzlies, Norfolk Admirals, Brampton Beast, Jacksonville IceMen, and Kalamazoo spanning parts of eight seasons from 2015-23, Bradford contributed 104-223-327 with 206 penalty minutes and was named an ECHL All-Star in 2016-17.

Prior to his professional career, Bradford logged 76-110-186 with 166 penalty mintues in 264 career OHL appearances for the Barrie Colts, Ottawa 67's, and Owen Sound Attack spanning parts of five seasons from 2010-15.

