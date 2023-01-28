Hogs Pick up Point in Tight Road Loss to Wolves

January 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rosemont, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs suffered a 3-2 overtime loss against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night for their seventh straight loss. Forwards Bobby Lynch and Carson Gicewicz both tallied their third goals of the season.

Rockford struck first for the first time since January 3 and took a 1-0 lead late in the first period as Lynch caught a low-to-high pass from defenseman Jakub Galvas and rocketed a wrister underneath Chicago netminder Pyotr Kochetkov from just in front of the blue line at 17:45.

The IceHogs went a perfect 3-3 on the penalty kill in the first frame, and goaltender Arvid Soderblom stopped all 12 of Chicago's shots, saving several scoring opportunities in the crease on the Wolves' three power play chances.

Scoring the only goal of the second stanza, Chicago defenseman Ronan Seeley fired a one-timer from the slot past Soderblom at 9:05 on the Wolves' fourth power play of the night to even the score at 1-1.

Taking back a 2-1 lead, the IceHogs scored early to start the final frame. Gicewicz intercepted the puck on the Wolves' attempt to clear the zone from behind the goal line and sniped a wrister from the slot behind Kochetkov at 2:52.

Chicago cleared their defensive zone on a rebound from a shot from IceHogs forward Lukas Reichel as the Hogs' second power play ended. Forward Logan Lambdin jumped out of the penalty box to catch the loose puck and fire a breakaway shot past the blocker of Soderblom at 5:13, tying the contest 2-2.

With 52 seconds left in the overtime period, defenseman Max Lajoie caught a backhanded pass from Jamieson Rees and fired a shot from the left circle. Soderblom knocked down the shot, but the puck inched behind the Rockford goalie, sealing the Wolves' 3-2 overtime win.

Soderblom was stout in the net and ended the contest with 29 saves on 32 Chicago shots. Kochetkov earned the win for the Wolves with 17 saves on 19 Rockford shots.

Return Of The Screw: Screw City IceHogs Back February 11

After the success and positive response from the Rockford IceHogs' Screw City debut on December 9, the team will play as the Screw City IceHogs for the second time this season on Saturday, Feb. 11 against the Milwaukee Admirals. The Screw City IceHogs identity includes a unique logo and jersey that pays homage to Rockford's deep history of manufacturing screws, while staying true to the IceHogs' primary colors of red and black. For those who missed out on the merchandise from the Screw City debut, there is a robust selection of Screw City items in the IceHogs team store at the BMO Center, including hats, shirts, and pucks. Fans can also preorder a Screw City IceHogs replica jersey online now. Learn more about the Screw City IceHogs at IceHogs.com/ScrewCity.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.