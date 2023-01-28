Specialty Teams Deliver In Colorado's 5-1 Win Over Stars

CEDAR PARK, TX. - Colorado finished 4-for-6 on the power play and killed off seven of the Stars' eight opportunities on the man-advantage, as the Eagles defeated Texas 5-1 on Saturday. Goaltender Jonas Johansson was sensational in net, making 37 saves on 38 shots to earn the victory in net. Forward Alex Galchenyuk notched two goals and an assist, while fellow forward Charles Hudon collected a goal and three assists in the win.

An early power play for the Eagles would set up Galchenyuk to field a pass in the left-wing circle before snapping a wrister past Stars goalie Matt Murray to give Colorado a 1-0 edge just 4:17 into the contest.

Texas would earn its first power play just minutes later, allowing forward Matej Blumel to blast home a one-timer from the right-wing circle, tying the game at 1-1 at the 9:18 mark of the first period. The Eagles would go on to kill off two more Stars power plays in the opening 20 minutes and the two teams went to the first intermission still tied at 1-1.

Colorado would surrender a season-high 19 shots to Texas in the second period, with the Eagles being outshot in the middle frame, 19-6. Despite the lopsided numbers, Colorado would rely on some stellar saves from Johansson and would eventually earn a power play late in the period. The Eagles would win the opening faceoff of the man-advantage, sending the puck to Hudon in the slot, where he would smash a slapshot into the back of the net. The goal was Hudon's team-leading 16th of the season and gave Colorado a 2-1 lead with 4:47 remaining in the second stanza.

The third period would see the Eagles expand upon their lead, as Galchenyuk roofed a shot over the shoulder of Murray on the power play to put Colorado up 3-1 just 5:14 into the final frame.

Colorado would strike on another power play less than two minutes later when forward Cedric Pare camped out on top of the crease and redirected a shot into the back of the net, stretching the Eagles advantage to 4-1 with 13:20 left to play in the contest.

A turnover at center ice would spring forward Jean-Luc Foudy on a breakaway, which he would cap off with a shot from the top of the crease to push Colorado's advantage to 5-1 at the 12:32 mark of the period.

Colorado was outshot in the contest by a final count of 38-22. Murray suffered the loss in net, allowing five goals on 22 shots.

