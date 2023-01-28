Late Surge Falls Short in Griffins' Loss to Milwaukee

Milwaukee Admirals' Marc Del Gaizo Battles Grand Rapids Griffins' Matt Luff

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Milwaukee Admirals)

MILWAUKEE - A late surge from the Grand Rapids Griffins fell short in a 4-2 loss against the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Matt Luff returned to the Grand Rapids lineup, tallying an assist in his first game since sustaining an injury with the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 8 and the first contest with the Griffins since Oct. 23. Simon Edvinsson lit the lamp in the third period, his second goal in a Grand Rapids uniform and his third point in the last four games. In his second game as a Griffin, Jasper Weatherby got on the scoresheet with a goal in the final stanza.

The Admirals bagged a pair of power-play goals to open the first period, beginning with Zach Sanford slipping the puck just behind Alex Nedeljkovic in the goalmouth at 7:05. Egor Afanasyev capitalized on the following power play by burying a wrister into the top shelf at 9:12. Dominik Shine nearly cut the deficit in half while shorthanded with 4:45 to go, but his shot ricocheted off the goal post. With 2:39 remaining in the opening frame, Rolan McKeown scored the Admirals' third goal from the right circle to take a commanding lead heading into the second.

After being outshot 19-7 in the first, the Griffins were able to outshoot the Admirals with nine shots to Milwaukee's eight. However, Cole Schneider made Grand Rapids pay for a turnover in the Admirals' zone by tapping the puck up ice and recording an unassisted goal at 1:45 in the second period.

The Griffins picked up a ton of momentum for the final frame, outshooting Milwaukee 14-5 in the last 20 minutes of play. Edvinsson struck first by skating up the right-wing boards, past a defender and into the crease. The Swede tapped the puck past Devin Cooley at 5:03 for a 5-on-3 goal. Weatherby notched his second point in a Grand Rapids uniform at 8:47 by rifling a shot from the left circle over the shoulder of Cooley to make it 4-2. The Griffins pulled Nedeljkovic with 4:38 remaining, but Milwaukee was able to hold on despite the late effort from Grand Rapids.

Notes

- After the Griffins failed to convert on their last 24 power-play opportunities, Edvinsson's 5-on-3 goal snapped the streak.

- Austin Czarnik's assist on Edvinsson's goal was his 300th professional point.

- Weatherby has a point in his first two games as a Griffin, tallying a goal in the loss and an assist in their 3-2 defeat to Springfield on Jan. 21.

Grand Rapids 0 0 2 - 2

Milwaukee 3 1 0 - 4

1st Period-1, Milwaukee, Sanford 7 (M. Del Gaizo, Sherwood), 7:05 (PP). 2, Milwaukee, Afanasyev 10 (M. Del Gaizo, Leonard), 9:12 (PP). 3, Milwaukee, McKeown 4 (Afanasyev, Gravel), 17:21. Penalties-Barton Gr (hooking), 5:45; Luff Gr (tripping), 7:29; Chiasson Gr (cross-checking), 15:01; Mutter Mil (holding), 17:34.

2nd Period-4, Milwaukee, Schneider 15 1:15. Penalties-Schaller Mil (cross-checking), 9:20; Pearson Gr (cross-checking, fighting), 12:09; M. Del Gaizo Mil (cross-checking, slashing, fighting), 12:09.

3rd Period-5, Grand Rapids, Edvinsson 2 (Czarnik), 5:03 (PP). 6, Grand Rapids, Weatherby 4 (Luff, Newpower), 8:47. Penalties-Mutter Mil (interference), 3:36; McKeown Mil (slashing), 4:36; Czarnik Gr (tripping), 12:27.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 7-9-14-30. Milwaukee 19-8-5-32.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 1 / 5; Milwaukee 2 / 4.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Nedeljkovic 4-3-2 (32 shots-28 saves). Milwaukee, Cooley 10-6-0 (30 shots-28 saves).

A-8,001

Three Stars

1. MIL Sanford (goal); 2. MIL Afanasyev (goal, assist); 3. MIL Marc Del Gaizo (two assists).

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 15-20-2-2 (34 pts.) / Sun., Jan. 29 at Chicago 4 p.m.

Milwaukee: 24-14-1-2 (51 pts.) / Tue., Jan. 31 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. CST.

