Belleville Sens Conclude Road Trip with Loss to Thunderbirds
January 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
Belleville Senators' Kyle Betts and Springfield Thunderbirds' Anthony Angello in action
(Belleville Senators)
SPRINGFIELD, MA - The Belleville Senators conclude their four-game season series with the Springfield Thunderbirds in a difficult fashion as they fell 6-1 at MassMutual Center on Saturday night.
After a scoreless opening twenty minutes of play, Springfield broke the deadlock just 29 seconds into the period after Martin Frk capitalized on a one-timer in the faceoff circle. The Senators evened the score moments later when Matthew Boucher collected his fourth of the season. A little over a minute later, the Thunderbirds regained their advantage through a Will Bitten power play goal. Later in the frame, the scoring continued as Matthew Kessel tallied at 15:39 with the man advantage to take a 3-1 lead into the intermission.
In the third, Springfield struck three more times as Mitchell Hoelscher, Hugh McGing and Mathias Laferriere all found the back of the net to help secure the dominant victory.
The Senators return to action next Thursday when they welcome the Rochester Americans to CAA Arena for 80's Retro Night, presented by 95.5 Hits FM.
Sens On Special Teams:
Power Play: 0/3 | Penalty Kill: 7/10
Fast Facts:
Mads Sogaard made 36 saves
Matthew Boucher has three goals in his last five games.
Kyle Betts collected his second assist of the season.
Jacob Bernard-Docker had a team-high plus-1 rating on the night.
Sound Bytes: Head Coach Troy Mann: "In terms of the amount of penalties we took and the PK not being able to execute, it makes for a long night."
Ticket info: Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office.
