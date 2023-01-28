Wolf Pack Host Crunch with Eye Toward Weekend Sweep

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack close out a back-to-back set tonight as they play host to the Syracuse Crunch in the first of a season-long five-game homestand.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the first of just two meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Crunch this season. It is Syracuse's lone visit to the XL Center. The sides will wrap up their season series on Saturday, February 25th, when the Wolf Pack make their lone trip to Syracuse.

The Crunch won both meetings a season ago, kicking off the series with a 4-2 win in Syracuse on March 14th. The Crunch then completed the sweep with an 8-5 victory at the XL Center on April 2nd. Bobby Trivigno had a pair of assists for Hartford in his AHL debut, but the Crunch got two-goal performances from both Simon Ryfors and Anthony Richard.

Gabriel Dumont had three assists in the victory, while Alex Barre-Boulet had a goal and two assists. Ty Ronning scored twice in defeat for Hartford.

The Crunch have won six straight against the Wolf Pack and have points in eight straight meetings (7-0-0-1). Hartford's last victory was a 4-3 shootout win in Syracuse on February 9th, 2018. Ryan Gropp scored the shootout winner. Hartford's last regulation win over the Crunch was a 5-4 decision in Syracuse on December 21st, 2016. The Wolf Pack's last win over the Crunch at the XL Center came on December 16th, 2016 by a final score of 2-1 in a shootout.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack bounced back with a 2-1 overtime victory over the Providence Bruins at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Friday night. Lauri Pajuniemi opened the scoring with his 10th goal of the season 15:04 into the second period, but Justin Brazeau tied the game at 19:29 with a powerplay deflection.

After a scoreless third period, the sides headed to overtime for the second straight meeting and for the third time in four matchups. Zac Jones, named to the AHL All-Star Classic on Friday, scored just 20 seconds into overtime to push the Pack to victory. He snapped a forehand shot by Kyle Keyser for the first overtime tally of his professional career.

Goaltender Olof Lindbom was reassigned to the Wolf Pack from ECHL Jacksonville by the parent New York Rangers (NHL) on Friday. He is wearing #50 with the club.

Turner Elson leads the Pack in scoring with 24 points (9 g, 15 a). All-Star forward Will Cuylle leads the way in goals with 13. Tanner Fritz, meanwhile, leads the team in assists with 18.

Ryan Carpenter is currently on a seven-game point streak, the longest by any Wolf Pack player this season. He's collected seven points (1 g, 6 a) in that span.

Crunch Outlook:

The Crunch were shutout for the first time this season, dropping a 1-0 decision to the Utica Comets on home ice last night. Graeme Clarke scored the game's only goal 7:21 into the middle frame, while Akira Schmid made 23 saves for the shutout. Hugo Alnefelt made 29 saves in defeat.

It was the first time the Crunch had been blanked since May 10th, 2021, against the Comets. They lost that game by a final score of 3-0.

Earlier this week, the Crunch released goaltender Kaden Fulcher from his professional tryout. The club recalled goaltender Jack LaFontaine from his loan to ECHL Orlando on Friday.

Barre-Boulet leads the Crunch in points with 44 (10 g, 34 a) on the season. Ryfors, meanwhile, leads the way in goals with 15.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Pack continues their five-game homestand on Wednesday night when they welcome the Providence Bruins to town. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Next weekend, the Wolf Pack will host the Utica Comets on Friday, February 3rd, at 7:00 p.m. They'll also welcome the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to town on Saturday, February 4th, on 'Star Wars Night'. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

