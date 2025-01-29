Rush Game Notes: January 29, 2025 at Allen Americans

January 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(ALLEN, Texas)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, makes its first and only trip to Texas for a three-game series against the Allen Americans. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. MST on Wednesday at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rush earned a two-game weekend sweep of the Americans with a convincing 8-4 victory at The Monument Ice Arena last Saturday. The Rush started out hot and never let up. Rapid City scored three first-period goals and led 3-0 at the first intermission. With a comfortable lead already in hand, the Rush began the second period even hotter, opening up a 6-0 advantage just three minutes in. In total, 13 Rush players had a point. Ryan Wagner and Charles Martin each recorded four-point games.

HATS FOR WAGS

Ryan Wagner netted three goals and an assist for his first professional hat trick on Saturday. The Rush's captain leads the club with 16 goals and 36 points this season. Impressively, Wagner accomplished the hatty in just two periods.

THAT'S OUR ALL-STAR

Ryan Wagner was named an ECHL Midseason All-Star on January 22nd. In his first series since the announcement, he turned in a five-point weekend to help the Rush to a two-game sweep over Allen.

SEASON-HIGH

The Rush scored eight goals on Saturday against Allen, setting a new season high. Last year's best offensive game also came against the Americans when Rapid City scored ten goals on December 20, 2023.

COSTY'S RETURN

This is the first time Rush Associate Coach Chad Costello visits his former club, the Allen Americans. Costello, who still lives in Texas with his wife and four children, won two Kelly Cups as a player in Allen, then coached the team for two seasons. His number 13 is retired at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. After being let go by the Americans in the offseason, Costello signed on with the Rush in December.

GOING FOR THE SERIES

The Rush has won the first two games in the two-week, five-game series between them and the Americans. One more victory would secure a series win as it looks to gain separation from Allen and improve its playoff chances.

READY FOR THE STOCK SHOW

The Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo takes over The Monument this week, meaning the Rush have embarked on their annual 'Stock Show Road Trip.' Rapid City travels to Allen, Texas and Boise, Idaho on a season-long 13-day road trip.

The Rapid City Rush returns home to face the Mariners on February 13, 14, and 15 at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, February 15th is Midnight Madness presented by Garage Beer, featuring an 11:59 p.m. puck drop. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.