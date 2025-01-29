Stingrays Sign Defenseman Troy Murray

January 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has signed defenseman Troy Murray to an ECHL contract.

Murray, 27, is in his fifth season of professional hockey and is expected to make his ECHL debut tonight against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The 6-2, 205-pound blueliner has accumulated nine points (one goal, eight assists) and 55 penalty minutes in 25 games this season with the Athens Rock Lobsters of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL).

"We're excited to have Troy on board," said Stingrays Head Coach Jared Nightingale. "He moves well and plays with some snarl, and we always like that on the back end."

"The Stingrays are an amazing organization with a great team, and I'm excited to get out there and help the team however I can," Murray said.

A native of Toronto, ON, Murray has skated in ECHL Training Camps for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Reading Royals. He has split time between the FPHL and SPHL in his professional career.

