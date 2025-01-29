ECHL Promotes Corliss to Vice President of Finance and Accounting

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that Todd Corliss has been promoted to Vice President of Finance and Accounting.

Corliss, who previously was the League's Director of Finance, is in his 22nd season with the ECHL. He will continue to be responsible for the accounting, monthly budgeting and financial reporting for the league, as well as tax preparation materials and payroll filings and processing. In addition, he is responsible for the annual ECHL Financial Project, as well as auditing for salary cap compliance.

He was Chief Financial Officer for the Long Beach Ice Dogs from 2002-06 and was responsible for the daily financial matters, including accounting, budgeting, general administration and workman's compensation as well as managing the merchandise, web site design and player immigration. He was chief financial officer for the Texas Wildcatters from 2002-06 while serving in a similar capacity for the Johnstown Chiefs from 2003-05.

Corliss graduated from the University of Massachusetts where he received dual bachelor's degrees in finance and sport management. He and his wife, Amy, have four children - Grace, Ian, Connor and Shannon.

