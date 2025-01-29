Bison Announce Rescheduled Game

January 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President and CEO Larry McQueary announced today the game against the Indy Fuel at Grossinger Motors Arena has been rescheduled to Sunday, February 23 with faceoff set for 3 p.m.

Originally scheduled for January 24, all tickets for the game will be redeemable for the rescheduled date or exchanged for any 2024-25 Bison Regular Season home game.

The game features Sunday Family Fun Day where KIDS EAT FREE. Children aged 12 and under will receive a voucher for a free hot dog, bag of chips, soda and a cookie.

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster can be refunded through Ticketmaster directly.

Parking vouchers or refunds are available by contacting Anthony Nelson at anelson@cityblm.org.

For further questions, contact the Bison front office at 309-965-HERD.

Single-game pricing starts as low as $20! Group pricing with benefits and suite options are also available. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.

