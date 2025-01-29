Americans Open Three-Game Homestand

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (10-21-7-1), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Rapid City Rush (12-20-4-3) tonight at 7:10 PM CST at CUTX Event Center. This is the third game, of five in a row against the Rapid City Rush.

Next Home Game: 1/31/25 vs. Rapid City Rush, 7:10 PM CST

L ast Time Out : The Rapid City Rush swept a two-game series against the Americans last weekend winning on Saturday night 8-4, taking a 6-0 lead in the second period chasing Americans starter Anson Thornton who allowed five goals on 15 shots. Rush forward Ryan Wagner became the first opponent this season to get a hat trick against Allen. Wagner had a goal in the first period and two goals in the second frame. He finished the night with four points and seven shots on goal (3 goals and 1 assist). Rapid City defenseman Charles Martin also had a four-point night with a goal and three helpers. 13 different Rush players had a point or more including former Americans forward Chaz Smedsrud who added a goal and an assist.

Johnson scores his first Allen goal : Americans defenseman Kenny Johnson, playing in just his second game in an Americans sweater scored one of the four Allen goals last Saturday in Rapid City. His first goal of the season, from Liam Gorman and Brayden Watts. Johnson was acquired from the Reading Royals on January 16th.

Power Play Scores Late : The Americans power play went 1-for-3 last Saturday as Spencer Asuchak poked the puck home on a rebound with just 15 seconds left in regulation for his team-leading sixth power play goal of the season. The Americans power play is ranked 10th overall in the ECHL at 20.7 %.

High Five for Polino: Americans forward Patrick Polino extended his point streak to five games with two assists on Saturday night. Since being acquired from the Adirondack Thunder, he has seven points in five games (1 goal and 6 helpers).

Coming and Going: The Americans made two trades on Monday afternoon, with the first sending forward Robbie Baillargeon to the Maine Mariners for future considerations. Baillargeon had one goal and four assists during his 30 games with the Americans. Allen also acquired defenseman Jay Powell from the Kansas City Mavericks for future considerations. Powell had one point in 15 games with the Kansas City Mavericks. The Nashville, Tennessee native is 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds.

Comparing Allen and Rapid City

Allen Americans:

Home: 3-10-4-0

Away: 7-11-3-1

Overall: 10-21-7-1

Last 10: 2-5-2-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (15) Brayden Watts

Assists: (25) Kyle Crnkovic and Brayden Watts

Points: (40) Brayden Watts

+/-: (2) Cole Fraser

PIM's: (57) Colin Jacobs

Rapid City Rush:

Home: 8-9-1-3

Away: 4-11-3-0

Overall: 12-20-4-3

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

Rapid City Rush Leaders:

Goals: (16) Ryan Wagner

Assists: (20) Ryan Wagner

Points: (36) Ryan Wagner

+/-: (+6) Brady Pouteau

PIM's (47) Connor Mylymok

