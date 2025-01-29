Game Day #38 - Maine Mariners vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières
January 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières and the (Boston Bruins affiliate) Maine Mariners will play the second game of their four-game series tonight, this time at Colisée Vidéotron.
Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:
#92 Logan Nijhoff: The forward is increasingly establishing himself as a leader in the Lions' locker room, what with the absences of Jakov Novak and Brycen Martin. He now sports an "A" on his jersey and has also become a standout on the ice, whether playing on the first line, the primary power play unit or the primary penalty kill squad.
#71 Justin Ducharme: The Mirabel, Quebec native perhaps needed a few games on North American ice surfaces to regain his bearings after playing in Europe. He now has eight points in his last four games.
#96 Anthony Beauchamp: The rugged forward returns to the lineup tonight after having missed the team's last 21 games due to an upper-body injury. He has 6-1-7 totals in 16 games this season.
Players to watch for the Maine Mariners:
#20 Nick Jermain: The former Lion was the most dangerous Mariner in Sunday's game, scoring a goal off a deflection. He has 6-4-10 totals in 27 games this season.
#9 Brooklyn Kalmikov: Always dangerous in the offensive zone, he stands atop Maine's point-getters with 30 points in 32 games. He's just 19 points shy of matching his points total from last season.
#26 Justin Bean: The defenceman is Maine's blueline quarterback; this was especially apparent in Sunday's game against the Lions when he was a presence in both the defensive and offensive zones.
The Lions and Mariners will continue their four-game series with the third game on Friday night at Colisée Vidéotron.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 29, 2025
- Game Day #38 - Maine Mariners vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Americans Open Three-Game Homestand - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Sign Defenseman Troy Murray - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Send Forward Ayden MacDonald to Mariners - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Add Ayden MacDonald from Kalamazoo - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Weekly, January 29, 2025 - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Game Notes: January 29, 2025 at Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Promotes Corliss to Vice President of Finance and Accounting - ECHL
- Bison Announce Rescheduled Game - Bloomington Bison
- Close Sharp as Icemen Defeats Oralando for Second Time in as Many Days - Jacksonville Icemen
- Icemen Unable to Finish off Sweep of Solar Bears in 4-1 Loss - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.