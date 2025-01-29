Game Day #38 - Maine Mariners vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières and the (Boston Bruins affiliate) Maine Mariners will play the second game of their four-game series tonight, this time at Colisée Vidéotron.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

#92 Logan Nijhoff: The forward is increasingly establishing himself as a leader in the Lions' locker room, what with the absences of Jakov Novak and Brycen Martin. He now sports an "A" on his jersey and has also become a standout on the ice, whether playing on the first line, the primary power play unit or the primary penalty kill squad.

#71 Justin Ducharme: The Mirabel, Quebec native perhaps needed a few games on North American ice surfaces to regain his bearings after playing in Europe. He now has eight points in his last four games.

#96 Anthony Beauchamp: The rugged forward returns to the lineup tonight after having missed the team's last 21 games due to an upper-body injury. He has 6-1-7 totals in 16 games this season.

Players to watch for the Maine Mariners:

#20 Nick Jermain: The former Lion was the most dangerous Mariner in Sunday's game, scoring a goal off a deflection. He has 6-4-10 totals in 27 games this season.

#9 Brooklyn Kalmikov: Always dangerous in the offensive zone, he stands atop Maine's point-getters with 30 points in 32 games. He's just 19 points shy of matching his points total from last season.

#26 Justin Bean: The defenceman is Maine's blueline quarterback; this was especially apparent in Sunday's game against the Lions when he was a presence in both the defensive and offensive zones.

The Lions and Mariners will continue their four-game series with the third game on Friday night at Colisée Vidéotron.

