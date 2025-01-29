Cyclones Take Down the Swamp Rabbits 4-1 on Wednesday Night
January 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones captured a 4-1 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Wednesday night at Heritage Bank Center. The Cyclones defeated the Swamp Rabbits in what will be the only matchup of the 2024-25 regular season between the two hockey clubs.
The Swamp Rabbits struck first just over a minute into the game on their second shot on goal. The goal belonged to Carter Savoie, who scored his 11th of the season at the 18:47 mark of the opening frame.
The Cyclones would push back just mere minutes after conceding the opening goal. Forward Marko Sikic found the back of the net off the rebound from a Ryan McCleary shot, tying the game for the Cyclones 1-1.
With his goal, Sikic recorded his fifth goal of the season, and the young forward now has points in four of his last five games with the Cyclones.
Despite healthy pushes from both teams, Cincinnati's Pavel Cajan and Greenville's Dryden McKay would stand tall in the blue paint for both teams. Neither team would score until Lincoln Griffin broke through late in the second period.
Off a two-on-one with defenseman Josh Burnside, Griffin scored his 12th goal of the season to give the Cyclones a 2-1 lead heading into the third and final period. Griffin snaps a five-game scoreless skid with his eventual game winner.
Mathieu Gosselin provided the insurance goal with his eighth goal of the season to make it 3-1, Cyclones early in the third. The shot went off McKay's glove and found the back of the net. Sikic recorded the assist on the play, giving both Sikic and Gosselin multi-point performances in tonight's contest.
Forward Remy Parker scored in the empty net to record his third of the season and slam the door on any Greenville comeback. Braeden Kressler recorded an assist on the final goal of the game. Cincinnati scored four unanswered goals.
Pavel Cajan continues his dynamic stretch of play. With 31 saves to his credit, Cajan slammed the door after the opening tally and recorded his 10th win of the season between the pipes for Cincinnati.
Cincinnati will return to action Friday night at Heritage Bank Center to faceoff against the Wheeling Nailers with a puck drop scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET. It will be a Cyclones Winter Beanie giveaway to the first 3,000 fans in attendance and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com..
