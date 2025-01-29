Mavericks Move into First Place, Beating Tahoe 2-1 in Defensive Battle
January 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Wednesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. A combination of strong goaltending and timely scoring propelled the Mavericks to their second consecutive win. The win moved the Mavericks into first place in the Mountain Division.
The first period saw both teams exchange goals. Tahoe opened the scoring at 8:48 of the first period with a goal from Anthony Cholach, assisted by Stéphane Pinard and Philip Newell. The Mavericks quickly responded at 7:38, as Landon McCallum tied the game with his 10th goal of the season, assisted by Jackson Berezowski and David Cotton.
In the second period, the Mavericks took the lead for good at 8:20 when McCallum struck again, recording his 11th goal of the season with assists from Marcus Crawford and Jack LaFontaine.
The third period featured strong defensive play and key saves from LaFontaine, who stopped 27 of 28 shots to earn the win. LaFontaine's performance marked another highlight in the Mavericks' recent stretch of solid goaltending.
The game also marked a milestone for Jackson Berezowski, who played in his 100th professional game, adding an assist to contribute to the win.
The Mavericks outshot Tahoe 30-28 in the contest, with a disciplined defensive effort leading the way.
Kansas City is back in action this weekend as they continue their homestand and look to extend their first-place lead against the Tahoe Knight Monsters. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM on Friday night.
