Victor Ostman Called-Up to Coachella Valley Firebirds
January 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced that goaltender Victor Ostman has been recalled by the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Ostman, 24, has been a standout in his rookie season, leading the ECHL in appearances with 27 and ranking second in total minutes played at 1,573. He has recorded 17 wins-the most by any rookie goaltender this season-along with a .905 save percentage and two shutouts.
This marks Ostman's first call-up of the season and his second stint with the Firebirds. After finishing his senior year at the University of Maine in 2024, he signed an Entry-Level Contract with the Seattle Kraken of the National Hockey League (NHL) and was assigned to Coachella Valley, though he did not see game action with the team.
Before turning pro, Ostman played four seasons at the aforementioned University of Maine, appearing in 86 games.
The Mavericks congratulate Ostman on his call-up and wish him continued success in his professional career.
The Mavericks are set for a full week of home games, starting tonight with a crucial matchup against the Tahoe Knight Monsters. This will mark Tahoe's first-ever visit to Kansas City, and with only one point separating the two teams at the top of the Mountain Division, it's a battle for first place.
The series begins today, Wednesday, January 29, and continues on to Friday, January 31, and Saturday, February 1. Wednesday will feature Faith and Family Night, while Saturday will celebrate Scout Night. Saturday's game is nearly sold out, so be sure to secure your tickets at kcmavericks.com/tickets or by calling 816-252-7825.
