Railers Sign Forward Matt Ustaski

January 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that forward Matt Ustaski has been signed to an ECHL Contract.

Ustaski, 30, joins the Railers with 60 ECHL games under his belt. The Glenview, IL, native has 18 points in his ECHL career to go with 19 penalty minutes. Ustaski has played in 93 games in the Southern Professional Hockey League across five seasons, notching a total of 89 points (45G, 44A), 66 penalty minutes, and a +13 rating. Ustaski was drafted #192 overall by the Winnipeg Jets in the seventh round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He went on to play in one game with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League during the 2017-18 season.

Prior to professional hockey, the 6'6", 220lb forward played in four seasons of NCAA Division I hockey with the University of Wisconsin Badgers. With Wisconsin, he had 22 points (13G, 9A) along with 44 penalty minutes and a -24 rating.

