Rush Fall in Allen Despite Season-High 46 Shots

January 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush gather after scoring a goal

(ALLEN, Texas) - The Rapid City Rush pelted the Allen Americans with offensive opportunities but fell short, 3-2, at The Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Wednesday.

Rapid City posted a season-high 46 shots on net, including 20 shots in both the second and third periods, but Dylan Wells stood tall with 44 saves for the Americans in net.

The Rush scored just 1:19 into the game as Deni Goure whacked home a rebound on the power play for his ninth goal of the season. Ryan Wagner restored a 2-1 lead for Rapid City when he one-timed a cross-crease pass home early in the second.

Allen responded with two goals late in the middle period to take a 3-2 lead, which they held from that point on.

The Americans' special teams killed off six consecutive Rush power plays, including four in the third period alone, to secure the win.

Christian Propp made 32 saves on 35 shots despite the loss.

Interestingly, the Rush is now 0-5 this season when accruing 40 or more shots on goal.

After an off day Thursday, the two teams rematch Friday in Allen. The Rush can secure the series with a victory.

Next game: Friday, January 31 at Allen. 6:10 p.m. MST puck drop from The Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

The Rapid City Rush returns home to face the Maine Mariners on February 13, 14, and 15 at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, February 15th is Midnight Madness presented by Garage Beer, featuring an 11:59 p.m. puck drop. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

