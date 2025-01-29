Fornåå Svensson's Hat Trick Propels Admirals Past Thunder

January 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Glens Falls, N.Y. - The Norfolk Admirals concluded their four-game road trip with a final round against the Adirondack Thunder. The Admirals secured the series with a commanding performance from Filip Fornåå Svensson who netted a hat-trick and Brady Fleurent, who contributed two goals in the team's 6-2 victory over the Thunder.

Thomas Milic made his return in-goal after starting the season with the Manitoba Moose and delivered a great performance. He registered 33 saves off of 35 shots faced in the Admirals' win.

The Admirals commenced the contests with remarkable momentum, securing three early goals to establish a significant lead. The scoring began with Fleurent, who converted a loose puck in front of the net for his 17th goal of the season, marking his 50th point in the league just two minutes into the game.

A little over three minutes later, Fornåå Svensson completed an impressive play initiated by Brandon Osmundson, who, upon crashing the net and executing a 180-degree turn, delivered a pass to Fornåå Svensson at the back door for his 13th goal of the season.

Two minutes thereafter, Fornåå Svensson added his second goal of the evening and 14th overall, delivering a shot from the right-wing point that extended the Admirals' lead to 3-0.

In the opening period, Milic demonstrated exceptional performance in goal, registering 14 saves and preventing the Thunder from finding the net, even as they faced three power play opportunities. The score remained unchanged after twenty minutes, allowing Norfolk to set the pace of the game.

Fleurent subsequently increased the lead to 4-0 by netting his second goal of the evening during an early power play, marking his 18th goal of the season. Despite facing ongoing penalty challenges, Norfolk gave up their first goal of the game while on the penalty kill, with Kishaun Gervais cutting the deficit to 4-1.

The score remained consistent following two periods of play, as the Admirals maintained composure and demonstrated proficiency in all facets of the game.

During the third period, the pace of play on the ice slowed, and the scoreboard remained unchanged until after the midway point.

A power-play goal by the Admirals, the second of the evening, was scored by Sean Montgomery, who deflected a shot from Carson Musser to record his 12th goal of the season, extending the lead to 5-1. With fewer than five minutes remaining, Ryan Francis reduced the deficit to 5-2 with a shot that successfully eluded the glove of goaltender Milic.

In the closing seconds of the game, Fornåå Svensson completed his hat trick with a goal, following a pass from Jaden Shields. This marked his 15th goal of the season and increased the score to 6-2. Subsequently, the Admirals maintained their lead until the final horn, achieving their third victory in the four-game road trip and securing six critical points before returning home.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - F. Fornåå Svensson (3 goals, 1 assist, +3)

2. NOR - B. Fleurent (2 goals)

3. ADK - K. Gervais (1 goal, 1 assist, +1)

What's Next

Norfolk returns home to Norfolk Scope for the first of two contests this weekend as the South Carolina Stingrays travel into town for a highly competitive series between two stout squads in their respective divisions. Game one is Friday night with puck drop slated for 7:05 p.m.

