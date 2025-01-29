Road Trip Starts with Defeat at Cincinnati

January 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(CINCINNATI, Ohio) - Carter Savoie hit paydirt in the first two minutes to give the Greenville Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead, but the Cincinnati Cyclones, led by the two-point nights of Mathieu Gosselin and Marko Sickic, scored four unanswered goals to claim a 4-1 win on Wednesday night. The game began a seven-game road trip over the next three weeks for the Swamp Rabbits.

Both teams left the opening frame deadlocked at 1-1. Carter Savoie wasted no time getting on the Swamp Rabbits on the board, scoring 73 seconds in on a turnover created inside the attacking blue line by Tate Singleton. Singleton found Savoie on the right, and rifled a shot past Cincinnati goalie Pavel Cajan to put Greenville up 1-0. Moments later, the Cyclones used their transition game to spark offense, tying the game at 4:02 when Mathieu Gosselin broke through in the Swamp Rabbits zone on the left. Eventually, Marko Sickic was open on the backdoor, tapping in a Ryan McCleary pass behind Swamp Rabbits net-minder Dryden McKay to square the game at 1-1.

The Swamp Rabbits dominated most of the second frame, but eventually found a go ahead strike. With 4:13 left in the second, Josh Burnside took the puck from in front of the bench area and broke in-zone on a two-on-one with Lincoln Griffin. Burnside found Griffin for a shot that caromed off of McKay and in, putting Cincinnati in the drivers seat with a 2-1 lead (Burnside and Tristan Ashbrook assisted).

The Cyclones added more insurance and eventually pulled away in the third, going back to transition to generate their offense. Just 3:21 into the final period, Sickic found Gosselin streaking into the Swamp Rabbits zone on the left side with speed. Gosselin rifled a shot that fluttered off the glove of McKay and in, doubling the Cincinnati advantage to 3-1. Remy Parker added insurance with the empty net tally with 29 seconds remaining to bring the game to its final of 4-1 for the Cyclones.

Dryden McKay turned aside 30 of 33 shots on net in suffering the defeat (9-14-3-1).

The Swamp Rabbits continue their three-week seven-game road trip, heading out to take on the Indy Fuel this weekend. Puck drop for the first of two at Fishers Event Center is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST on Friday, January 31st.

