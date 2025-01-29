Road Trip Starts with Defeat at Cincinnati
January 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
(CINCINNATI, Ohio) - Carter Savoie hit paydirt in the first two minutes to give the Greenville Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead, but the Cincinnati Cyclones, led by the two-point nights of Mathieu Gosselin and Marko Sickic, scored four unanswered goals to claim a 4-1 win on Wednesday night. The game began a seven-game road trip over the next three weeks for the Swamp Rabbits.
Both teams left the opening frame deadlocked at 1-1. Carter Savoie wasted no time getting on the Swamp Rabbits on the board, scoring 73 seconds in on a turnover created inside the attacking blue line by Tate Singleton. Singleton found Savoie on the right, and rifled a shot past Cincinnati goalie Pavel Cajan to put Greenville up 1-0. Moments later, the Cyclones used their transition game to spark offense, tying the game at 4:02 when Mathieu Gosselin broke through in the Swamp Rabbits zone on the left. Eventually, Marko Sickic was open on the backdoor, tapping in a Ryan McCleary pass behind Swamp Rabbits net-minder Dryden McKay to square the game at 1-1.
The Swamp Rabbits dominated most of the second frame, but eventually found a go ahead strike. With 4:13 left in the second, Josh Burnside took the puck from in front of the bench area and broke in-zone on a two-on-one with Lincoln Griffin. Burnside found Griffin for a shot that caromed off of McKay and in, putting Cincinnati in the drivers seat with a 2-1 lead (Burnside and Tristan Ashbrook assisted).
The Cyclones added more insurance and eventually pulled away in the third, going back to transition to generate their offense. Just 3:21 into the final period, Sickic found Gosselin streaking into the Swamp Rabbits zone on the left side with speed. Gosselin rifled a shot that fluttered off the glove of McKay and in, doubling the Cincinnati advantage to 3-1. Remy Parker added insurance with the empty net tally with 29 seconds remaining to bring the game to its final of 4-1 for the Cyclones.
Dryden McKay turned aside 30 of 33 shots on net in suffering the defeat (9-14-3-1).
The Swamp Rabbits continue their three-week seven-game road trip, heading out to take on the Indy Fuel this weekend. Puck drop for the first of two at Fishers Event Center is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST on Friday, January 31st.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 29, 2025
- Road Trip Starts with Defeat at Cincinnati - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mavericks Move into First Place, Beating Tahoe 2-1 in Defensive Battle - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rush Fall in Allen Despite Season-High 46 Shots - Rapid City Rush
- Cyclones Take Down the Swamp Rabbits 4-1 on Wednesday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Tahoe Falters against KC in Game One Loss - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Stingrays Top Ghost Pirates 4-1 at Home - South Carolina Stingrays
- Fornåå Svensson's Hat Trick Propels Admirals Past Thunder - Norfolk Admirals
- Admirals Defeat Thunder 6-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners Drop Opener in Trois-Rivieres - Maine Mariners
- Victor Ostman Called-Up to Coachella Valley Firebirds - Kansas City Mavericks
- Wichita Adds Forward Carter Randklev - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - January 29 - ECHL
- Railers Sign Forward Matt Ustaski - Worcester Railers HC
- Gladiators to Host a Watch Party at the Aloft in Lawrenceville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Day #38 - Maine Mariners vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Americans Open Three-Game Homestand - Allen Americans
- Stingrays Sign Defenseman Troy Murray - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Send Forward Ayden MacDonald to Mariners - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Add Ayden MacDonald from Kalamazoo - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Weekly, January 29, 2025 - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Game Notes: January 29, 2025 at Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Promotes Corliss to Vice President of Finance and Accounting - ECHL
- Bison Announce Rescheduled Game - Bloomington Bison
- Close Sharp as Icemen Defeats Oralando for Second Time in as Many Days - Jacksonville Icemen
- Icemen Unable to Finish off Sweep of Solar Bears in 4-1 Loss - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.