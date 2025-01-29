Mariners Add Ayden MacDonald from Kalamazoo

January 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







TROIS-RIVIERES, QC - The Maine Mariners completed another trade on Wednesday, acquiring forward Ayden MacDonald from the Kalamazoo Wings in exchange for cash considerations. MacDonald has spent the last two-and-a-half seasons with the K-Wings, but was most recently playing in France.

MacDonald, 28, is in his third full year as a pro, starting out with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in 2022. He enjoyed a successful rookie season, posting 33 points (20 goals, 13 assists) in 44 games, then adding four points in six playoff contests. He returned for a second season in Greenville in 2022-23 before being traded to Kalamazoo. Spending the entire 2023-24 season with the K-Wings, MacDonald registered 22 points (13 goals, 9 assists) in 64 games, plus another three points in four playoff games.

This season, MacDonald has scored five goals and added seven assists in 24 games. Recently, he left Kalamazoo for Ligue Magnus in France, playing in four games for Gap. With the Wings still retaining his ECHL rights, the Mariners have acquired him upon his return to North America.

MacDonald is from Langley, BC and spent parts of four seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League before joining Brock University (USports), where he played from 2017-2022. He's now played a total of 190 career ECHL games, scoring 45 goals and adding 46 assists for 91 career points.

The Mariners play three games this week in Trois-Rivieres, QC against the Lions starting Wednesday night at 7 PM. They return to home ice on Sunday, February 2nd at 3 PM against Worcester for "Groundhog Day," and a chance to clinch the VIP Rivalry Cup. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.