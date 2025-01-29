Wichita Adds Forward Carter Randklev

January 29, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Carter Randklev.

Randklev, 25, joins the Thunder after starting the season at Bemidji State University. A native of Moorhead, Minnesota, the 5-foot-9, 165-pound forward joins current Thunder players Jay Dickman and Carter Jones, who have all come from Bemidji State. He tallied six points (4g, 2a) in 18 games so far this season.

Prior to transferring, Randklev was originally committed to the University of North Dakota. Instead, he committed to Niagara University, where he led the Purple Eagles in scoring during his senior campaign. Randklev collecting 31 points (11g, 20a) in 37 games. He finished with 68 points (33g, 35a) in 110 games at Niagara.

Randklev was named one of 10 finalists for Mr. Hockey in the state of Minnesota in 2018. He racked up 41 points (24g, 17a) at Moorhead High School before heading to the United States Hockey League's Fargo Force. Randklev helped Fargo win the Clark Cup that season, registering nine points (2g, 7a) in 14 contests and five points (3g, 2a) in seven playoff games.

Wichita continues its seven-game road swing on Friday night at 7:05 against Tulsa.

Our next home game is Tuesday, February 11 as we return to INTRUST Bank Arena. Join us for another Ollie's Bargain Outlet Winning Weeknight and get four tickets and a $20 gift card to Ollie's for just $80. Click HERE to purchase today!

Suiteheart Date Night is approaching fast. Take your significant other to a Thunder game and watch the fast-paced action while enjoying Valentine's Day. Click HERE to request a call.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.